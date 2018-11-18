Cleveland Browns Want Condoleezza Rice As Next Head Coach

Condoleeza Rice Party: Republican Resume: Former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Odds: 40/1 RepublicanFormer Secretary of State and National Security Advisor40/1

Condoleezza Rice might be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.

Rice, the former Secretary of State of the United States, is being considered for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job, source tells ESPN.https://t.co/cgxCUgbF8j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

The team fired former coach Hue Jackson in October.

Per Schefter:

Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he was open to hiring a woman as Cleveland’s next head coach, and one prominent name is on the team’s wish list to interview.

The Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head-coaching job, a league source tells ESPN.

If the Browns follow through on it, Rice would become the first woman to interview for an NFL head-coaching job.

Cleveland’s interest in interviewing Rice comes at a time when women recently have moved into decision-making roles in men’s professional sports. The San Antonio Spurs hired Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, the Buffalo Billshired Kathryn Smith as a quality control assistant, the Oakland Raiders hired Kelsey Martinez to their strength staff, and the San Francisco 49ers hired Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.

A potential interview hardly means the Browns will hire Rice, but they are interested in talking to her about the job and seeing what she could bring to the position and the organization.

“She’s an amazing person,” one Browns source told ESPN.

The interview process could even lead to Rice becoming more involved in the organization in an official capacity or as a consultant.

As much as the Browns admire Rice — she attends some of their games and was spotted on the field with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam before Cleveland’s game in Oakland on Sept. 30 — she admires them.

Rice, 64, is a lifelong Browns fan, a love she got from watching Cleveland’s games with her father at their home in Birmingham, Alabama. Rice has been featured in a Browns jersey in NFL ads, and there has been speculation that she even could become commissioner of the NFL.

Rice has become more involved in sports, specifically on the collegiate level, since serving as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009. She was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, where she worked from 2013 to 2016.

Rice also recently chaired a commission on college basketball that recommended major changes to the sport this year, including an end to the one-and-done rule.