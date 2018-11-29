Jesse Ventura: Trump Should Have “Term Limit”

Jesse Ventura has always told it like it is and did it his way in the ring and in politics
.
In the ring, Ventura had classic feuds with former WWE Champion Bob Backlund. He also was the man in the ring with Adrian Adonis, as he and “The Body” made up The East-West Connection.
On the microphone as a commentator in wrestling, he was Charles Barkley before he took over “Inside The NBA” with Ernie Johnson, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith and Shaquille O’Neal on TNT!
He kicked butt working alongside Gorilla Monsoon and Vince McMahon as a broadcaster.
As a politician, or a statesman as he calls himself, he was the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis before becoming the governor of Minneapolis in 1998.
Check out Jesse Ventura and Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson via Scoop B Radio:
Post political career, Ventura has been a political watchdog. In his book, DemoCRIPS and ReBLOODlicans: No More Gangs in Government, Ventura states that ‘both parties are street gangs warring with each other for power over the country and the American people.’
On Scoop B Radio, Ventura addressed regulation in how much time politicians should spend in office. “Well you know you look at it this way, we have term limits on the President,” Ventura told me.
“You know the President can only serve two four year terms that’s it, you know but then again it comes back to us,” Jesse Ventura told me.
“When you strip everything away from it all it comes back to us. We can implement term limits, vote him out of office.”
Ventura continued:
“We have the ability to do that so ultimately all problems in this country could be resolved by the people but the problem is the people aren’t vigilant, and the people aren’t paying attention, and also I found this out you know people tell you that they wanna hear the truth and all that and this and that I don’t believe they really do and I’ll tell you why. I don’t think people like the truth because many times the truth takes them out of their comfort zone, and people do not like to be taken out of their comfort zone and the truth can do that, when you learn the truth like a lot of the things our country does internationally, then you learn about it we don’t look so good but you notice that we never come back, that’s one thing I notice about this country, we never admit to a mistake.”
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook