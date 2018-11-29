Jesse Ventura: Trump Should Have “Term Limit”

Jesse Ventura has always told it like it is and did it his way in the ring and in politics

.

In the ring, Ventura had classic feuds with former WWE Champion Bob Backlund. He also was the man in the ring with Adrian Adonis, as he and “The Body” made up The East-West Connection.

On the microphone as a commentator in wrestling, he was Charles Barkley before he took over “Inside The NBA” with Ernie Johnson, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith and Shaquille O’Neal on TNT!

He kicked butt working alongside Gorilla Monsoon and Vince McMahon as a broadcaster.

As a politician, or a statesman as he calls himself, he was the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis before becoming the governor of Minneapolis in 1998.

Check out Jesse Ventura and Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson via Scoop B Radio:

Post political career, Ventura has been a political watchdog. In his book, DemoCRIPS and ReBLOODlicans: No More Gangs in Government, Ventura states that ‘both parties are street gangs warring with each other for power over the country and the American people.’

On Scoop B Radio, Ventura addressed regulation in how much time politicians should spend in office. “Well you know you look at it this way, we have term limits on the President,” Ventura told me.

“You know the President can only serve two four year terms that’s it, you know but then again it comes back to us,” Jesse Ventura told me.

“When you strip everything away from it all it comes back to us. We can implement term limits, vote him out of office.”

Ventura continued: