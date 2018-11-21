Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers Family Feud Erupts in Tweet

Jordan Rodgers and Aaron Rodgers appear to have a troubled relationship, and now Jordan Rodgers has brought the Rodgers family feud into full public view on Thanksgiving eve in a tweet in which the former Bachelorette contestant essentially trashed his more famous brother, Aaron Rodgers, as a fraud.

Jordan Rodgers shared a tweet from his famous brother, the Green Bay Packers’ QB, and added his own commentary on it, accusing Aaron Rodgers of acting by showing charitable concern over the California wildfires. Aaron Rodgers recently announced that he was donating $1 million to help those affected by the California wildfires. Jordan implied that Aaron Rodgers ignored his mother when she was home alone “during the fires.” It was the latest salvo in a family feud that first became public during the Bachelorette and about which Aaron Rodgers has said almost nothing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jordan Rodgers Accuses Aaron Rodgers of Missing ‘The Fundamental First Step of Compassion’

Jordan Rodgers’ tweet about his brother did not mince words. On Twitter on November 21, 2018, the day before Thanksgiving, he accused his brother of lacking “compassion” toward their parents, and especially their mother.

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act,” wrote Jordan on Twitter.

Jordan wrote the comments on a retweet of a video his brother shared. With the underlying video, which he shared on Twitter, Aaron Rodgers had written, “Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward.”

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

In the video, Rodgers states, in part: “In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced to my hometown of Chico and across the north state. I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what is needed most right now.”

The Rodgers’ family fissures first came to light during an episode of the Bachelorette. Jordan Rodgers was a contestant on the hit show, and he was also the ultimate pick of Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. During the show, he revealed that there was friction between Aaron and family members so JoJo probably wouldn’t get to meet the QB. According to The New York Times, Aaron Rodgers is the middle of three sons born to Ed and Darla Rodgers. The Times reported that his family had been no shows at some big Packers games. The Times also reported that Aaron Rodgers hadn’t talked to his family since 2014. “Fame can change things,” Ed Rodgers told The Times, which reported that Aaron declined to discuss the family problems. The reason for the family strife has never been clear.

In 2016, The Bleacher Report provided additional details from a source, alleging, “Immediate family members don’t even have his cellphone number. When Mom and Dad sent Christmas presents to the quarterback and his girlfriend that year…those gifts were mailed back in February. He was set to be the groomsman in the wedding of one of his closest friends… and texted the day before he couldn’t attend. He didn’t attend his grandfather’s funeral—the same grandfather he once called before every game. He fired a business manager he’s known since high school. The family was told they were no longer welcome in Green Bay.” The Times reported that Rodgers’ dad told the newspaper that the Bleacher Report account was accurate.

Aaron Rodgers’ former girlfriend, Olivia Munn, also has commented on the rift, saying, according to US Magazine, “I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan. I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

She added in the interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, “At the end of their day there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean. But I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”