Kristina Kaylee Morisette: A Tribute to the Thousand Oaks Victim

Kristina Kaylee Morisette was just 20 years old when she was shot and killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on November 7, 2018. Morisette worked at the bar as a cashier. Regulars described her as someone who was always ready to welcome you with a big smile and friendly demeanor.

The shooting occurred during the weekly “Country College Night,” a popular event for college students to come out and learn how to line dance.

Kristina Morisette, 20

Morisette was likely the first person to see the gunman after he came through the door. Witnesses told police that the shooter, identified as Ian Long, first shot the security guard outside. When he walked in, survivors explained that the next person he shot was the young woman standing behind the counter just inside the door. That young woman would have been Kristina Morisette.

Long went on to kill 12 people before turning the gun on himself. The motive is unknown. You can read more about the shooting and the gunman here.

Kristina Morisette was born April 20, 1998. According to her Facebook page, she was a California native. She listed Simi Valley as her hometown and she attended Simi Valley High School. She listed her favorite quote as, “Don’t over think it just let it go.”

Friends and family members posted tributes to Kristina upon learning that she had been among the victims.

Friend Devin Cook wrote on Kristina’s Facebook page, “I can’t believe you were part of this tragedy 😢 You were just the sweetest girl I’ve ever met… you are the last person that deserved such a sudden fate. RIP beauty. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face. Prayers to your family and friends 🙏🏻😥”

Kristina’s cousin, Brittany Williams, wrote, “Hug your loved ones as tight as you can and never take advantage of the time spent with them.. cause in a blink of an eye.. everything can change.”

Friend Dylan Short described Kristina to Buzzfeed as “one of the most innocent people on the face of the planet, like one of the sweetest people.”

My gut twisted when I heard that the sweet soul that I grew up with through elementary school is now gone. Gone too soon. I’ll miss talking after school in 5th grade waiting for our parents to pick us up. Rest In Peace Kristina Morisette, you’ll be missed greatly. — Kevin Pauls (@KeevanYall) November 9, 2018

My heart is extremely heavy after hearing about Kristina Morisette. The worst things happen to the best people. She was such a sweet girl and cared for everyone. I pray for all the people who have passed away and their families. #BorderLineShooting #Together #Pray — BOHN (@BohningBrandon) November 8, 2018

You can read tributes to each victim, and see their photos, here.

GoFundMe has confirmed a verified fundraiser campaign has been started to help the victims who survived the shooting and the families of those who were killed. The funds are being collected by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village, where Borderline Bar & Grill owner Brian Hynes is a member.

You can make a donation to the fund here.