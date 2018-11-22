Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving Reacts To Thanksgiving

Boston Celtics point guard, Kyrie Irving holds true to his Native American heritage and he’s not compromising it for anybody.

Such was the case last night after the Celtics’ 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks.

A reporter in the locker room told Irving: “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Irving said that he doesn’t celebrate the holiday before saying, “F— Thanksgiving.”

Per ESPN:

Irving’s late mother is a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Over the past few years, Irving has embraced his heritage, including getting a tattoo of the tribe’s logo on the back of his neck.

Irving took to Twitter earlier today to clarify his comments:

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Worth noting, Irving took part in a Lakota naming ceremony and was given the name “Little Mountain.”

Per Bleacher Report:

While Thanksgiving is a celebration highlighted by food and family in the United States, Chelsea Ritschel of The Independent noted Thursday that many Native Americans take part in a National Day of Mourning in Plymouth, Massachusetts, which is recognized as the location of the first Thanksgiving..