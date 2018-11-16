Luis Cobos-Cenobio: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luis Cobos-Cenobio is the 29-year-old man who opened fire on an Arkansas police officer this weekend, during a traffic stop near Fayetteville. Dashcam footage of Cobos-Cenobio shooting at Washington County Corporal Brett Thompson went viral after it started circulating on social media. Cobos-Cenobio’s case has attracted enormous attention, partly because the 29-year-old may have been in the United States illegally.

1. Cobos-Cenobio Fled & Then Pulled His Gun After Police Tried to Stop Him for a Traffic Violation

Police say that Cobos-Cenobio was driving a green Saturn north, in Tonitown, when officer Brett Thompson tried to stop him for a traffic violation. It’s not clear what the violation was. Cobos-Cenobio didn’t stop, though. He kept on driving, with the police in pursuit. Finally, Cobos-Cenobio turned east and then stopped on Steele Road. He got out of the car, pulled his gun, and started firing at Officer Thompson.

Officer Thompson shot back, and, according to the police, several rounds were exchanged. Cobos-Cenobio then got back into his car and drove away.

2. More Shots Were Fired Before Police Eventually Managed to Arrest Cobos-Cenobio

The police put out a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for Cobos-Cenobio, and managed to locate him, still in the green Saturn, on 71B near Shady Grove Road in Springdale. Again, the police say, “shots were exchanged,” and again Cobos-Cenobio managed to get away. This time, police chased him into Fayetteville, with both Fayetteville Police and Arkansas State Police joining in the pursuit.

Cobos-Cenobio managed to evade capture for just a little while longer. Eventually, he was stopped in Springdale, where he was arrested by Springdale Police Officers. He had a gunshot wound in his shoulder which was treated, according to police.

3. Cobos-Cenobio Is Charged With Attempted Murder & Has Been Placed in a ‘Hold’ by ICE, on Suspicion of Being in the Country Illegally

After Cobos-Cenobio’s arrest, the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put a “hold” on him while they investigate his immigration status.

Cobos-Cenobio faces a long list of charges. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on four counts of attempted Capital Murder, one Act of Terrorism, Fleeing, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4. A Woman Was In the Car With Cobos-Cenobio but Won’t Be Charged

Police reported that a woman was spotted in Cobos-Cenobio’s car during the first part of the police chase. She stayed in the Saturn when he got out and shot at police on Steele Road. He was later seen stopping the car to let her out before his second shoot-out with the police.

Police said that they were not going to charge the woman with any crime. Her name has not been released. Police said simply, “The female wanted out of the vehicle and it was determined she didn’t commit a crime.”

5. Conservative Commentators Are Asking Why This Case Didn’t Get More Attention in the Media

There are stories up about Cobos-Cenobio on Fox News, Breitbart, and on local Arkansas media. But some people are asking why the case hasn’t gotten more attention in the national, mainstream media. Some conservatives see this as a case study in immigration law. It’s not clear whether Cobos-Cenobio is actually in the US illegally; ABC’s local affiliate is reporting that ICE is still checking on his immigration status. But some commentators believe that he is, in fact, undocumented, and they see his case as an example of the problems with America’s immigration system.