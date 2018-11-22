Mall of America Black Friday 2018: Hours & Deals

Black Friday is always a spectacle and experience. Now imagine going Black Friday shopping at a retail extravaganza like the Mall of America. You’re in luck if that’s what you decide to do because the Mall of America is embracing Black Friday 2018 with full gusto.

What time is the Mall of America open on Black Friday 2018? Where does one go to find a list of MOA deals, store hours, directions, and other information about the mall? The mall provides holiday information that you can read below. You will want to get there early, though, to get the best deals.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mall of America Opens Early on Black Friday

Although the Mall of America is closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018, it does swing its doors back open early the next morning for Black Friday shoppers. According to the information desk for the Mall of America, the mall opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

What about Mall of America Black Friday deals? Here is a list of the Mall of America’s Black Friday deals.

The Mall of America lists these holiday hours on its website:

Monday, Nov 19 – Wednesday, Nov 21 10:00 a.m – 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving (Nov 22) Closed

Black Friday (Nov 23) 5:00 a.m – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday Nov 24 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 25 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

You can look up individual stores and restaurants in the Mall of America directory here. According to the mall’s website, “Mall of America hosts more than 400 events a year, ranging from concerts, to celebrity appearances and fashion shows. Each year, 40 million people from around the world visit the mall, generating nearly $2 billion each year in economic impact for the state.”

The site continues, “Since opening its doors in 1992, Mall of America® has revolutionized the shopping experience of tens of millions of visitors a year. A leader in retail, entertainment and attractions, Mall of America is one of the top tourist destinations in the country and is known around the world.”

Directions to the Mall of America

Shopping for the holidays? Stay updated on our #MOAHolidays hours by viewing them here: https://t.co/xSxl67OHME pic.twitter.com/aRweJm9AGn — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) November 19, 2018

This is what the Mall of America lists for directions:

“From North of Bloomington

Take I-35 South to I-35W South to I-494 East, exit on 24th Avenue S.

From South of Bloomington

Take I-35 North to I-35W North to I-494 East, exit on 24th Avenue S.

From West of Bloomington

Take I-94 East to I-494 South to Highway 77 South, exit on Killebrew Dr. or 81st Street/Lindau Lane.

From East of Bloomington

Take I-94 West to I-494 South, exit on 24th Avenue S.”

You can read the mall’s parental escort policy here.