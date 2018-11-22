Is the Mall of America Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Some people like to get their holiday shopping done early, and they’re looking for something to do on Thanksgiving Day 2018 that doesn’t involve sitting at home and stuffing their faces with turkey. That brings one to the Mall of America. There are certainly plenty of things to do there, but is the Mall of America open on Thanksgiving Day 2018?

The answer is no. A call by Heavy to the mall’s information desk revealed that it’s closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Yes, that means the entire thing. The information desk helper did say it was possible that Crayola Experience is open on Thanksgiving Day, but a check of that site’s Thanksgiving hours shows that it, too, is closed.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mall of America Does Open on Black Friday

Although the Mall of America is closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018, it does swing its doors back open early the next morning for Black Friday shoppers. According to the information desk, the mall opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Here is a list of the Mall of America’s Black Friday deals.

The Mall of America lists these holiday hours on its website:

Monday, Nov 19 – Wednesday, Nov 21 10:00 a.m – 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving (Nov 22) Closed

Black Friday (Nov 23) 5:00 a.m – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday Nov 24 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 25 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

You can look up individual stores and restaurants in the Mall of America directory here.

Directions to the Mall of America

This is what the Mall of America lists for directions:

“From North of Bloomington

Take I-35 South to I-35W South to I-494 East, exit on 24th Avenue S.

From South of Bloomington

Take I-35 North to I-35W North to I-494 East, exit on 24th Avenue S.

From West of Bloomington

Take I-94 East to I-494 South to Highway 77 South, exit on Killebrew Dr. or 81st Street/Lindau Lane.

From East of Bloomington

Take I-94 West to I-494 South, exit on 24th Avenue S.”

You can read the mall’s parental escort policy here.