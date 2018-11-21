Paul Caneiro: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Paul Caneiro was arrested for arson after police charged him with setting fire to his own home in Ocean Township, New Jersey Tuesday. Paul Caneiro is the brother of Keith Caneiro, who died of a gunshot wound on his front lawn while his wife Jennifer and their two children died in a fire inside their Colts Neck, New Jersey mansion.

No charges have been filed in the Colts Neck fire or homicides, though police said Tuesday that they believe both fires were caused by arson and may be related.

Paul Caneiro, 51, was charged with aggravated arson and booked into Monmouth County jail Wednesday, NJ Advance Media reported. Police told the Asbury Park Press Tuesday that they found gas canisters behind the home.

1. Paul Caneiro is Charged With Aggravated Arson

UPDATE: The #MCPONJ has arrested and charged Paul J. Caneiro, of Ocean Twp. with Aggravated Arson, in regards to a fire at 27 Tilton Dr. Pros. Christopher J. Gramiccioni will be addressing the press later on to provide updates on this, as well as the Colts Neck fire. Stay tuned. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 21, 2018

Paul Caneiro was arrested on aggravated arson charges in relation to the fire at his home Tuesday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office. Paul Caneiro’s Ocean Township home on 27 Tilton Drive was set ablaze early Tuesday morning before Keith Caneiro’s home was set on fire after noon Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources told NJ Advance Media that Caneiro tried to intentionally start a fire at his own home. Police said earlier that they found gas cans behind Paul’s home.

Neighbors said the couple has two older children. Neighbors described the couple as “friendly and helpful” and added that Paul Caneiro was injured in a car accident several years ago.

2. Neighbors Said Paul Caneiro Was ‘Upset’ After The Fire

Paul J. Caneiro, 51, of Tilton Avenue in Ocean Township, is charged with one count of second degree Aggravated Arson in connection with a fire Monday at his residence. Investigators are urging anyone with any information about this incident to call 800-533-7443. pic.twitter.com/26pIvKq4Il — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 21, 2018

A neighbor told NJ Advance Media Tuesday that Paul and his wife Susan were at home when the fire started.

“Paul appeared upset and left a short time after,” a neighbor told the outlet.

“He said it must’ve been a gas leak, he had tears in his eyes. Susan was devastated. He said I’m in complete shock I can’t believe this is happening to me. They were here until about noon,” another neighbor said.

According to the report, there was no major damage to Paul’s home.

3. Paul Caneiro’s Brother Keith Caneiro and His Family Died in a Suspected Arson Fire in Their Colts Neck Mansion

Police told NJ Advance Media that Keith Caneiro was found dead on the front lawn of his home from a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound is not believed to be self-inflicted. Caneiro’s 45-year-old wife Jennifer and their two young children, a boy and a girl, were found dead inside. Their bodies were “burned severely,” according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

According to the report, the two brothers grew up in Brooklyn, New York before marrying women from Staten Island and moving to New Jersey.

Property records showed that the Colts Neck property was bought in 1998 and the $1.5 million home was built in 2003. The 5,700-square-foot home was surrounded by fields and a large swimming pool. The Colts Neck area is known as the location where stars like Bruce Springsteen and Queen Latifah have owned homes. Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary in the area.

4. Paul Caneiro and Keith Caneiro Were Partners in Tech Business & Pest Control Firm

Keith Caneiro is the owner of the Asbury Park technology consulting firm Square One and also runs EcoStar Pest Management out of the same building. Paul Caneiro was listed as Square One’s Vice President and helped run the pest control company, EcoStar Pest Management, as well, according to NJ Advance Media.

According to Keith’s LinkedIn profile, he had graduated from Columbia University with a Master’s degree earlier this year. He previously received a Bachelor’s degree from the university and also earned certifications from Harvard Business School. According to his website, he was also a realtor.

5. No Charges Have Been Filed in the Deaths of Keith & Jennifer Caneiro and Their Children

No charges have been filed in the arson of Keith Caneiro’s $1.5 million home and the death of his family. Police said they are following up leads but Gramiccioni insisted that “it’s important to emphasize that we have no reason to believe that anyone in the community is in any danger at this time.”

“Both of those homes are owned by family members … I’m sure you have questions as to if they related, and that remains to be seen,” Gramiccioni said Tuesday at a news conference. “But it is an angle that we’re continuing to pursue. Just let us do our investigation.”

“The last thing I should say is that if anyone has any information about this incident, or the Ocean Twp. fire, please call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office or Colts Neck police,” he added. “Any little bit can constitute a piece of the puzzle that can make things clearer.”

