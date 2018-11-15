Nor’easter Snow Storm Hits Boston, Philly, NYC, NJ, D.C.

The first major snow storm of November hit the East Coast this afternoon.

Per CNN:

Precipitation will likely start as snow in major metro areas before changing over to rain. Here’s what to expect:

Boston: 1-3 inches starting as snow Thursday evening, changing to rain overnight, with rain lingering into Friday morning.

1-3 inches starting as snow Thursday evening, changing to rain overnight, with rain lingering into Friday morning. New York City: 1 inch of snow beginning late Thursday morning, becoming a wintery mix in the afternoon before changing to all rain. Heavier snow of 1-3 inches in New Jersey up the Hudson Valley.

1 inch of snow beginning late Thursday morning, becoming a wintery mix in the afternoon before changing to all rain. Heavier snow of 1-3 inches in New Jersey up the Hudson Valley. Philadelphia: 1 inch or less of snow Thursday morning, mixing to rain and sleet around noon, and all rain late afternoon and Thursday night.

1 inch or less of snow Thursday morning, mixing to rain and sleet around noon, and all rain late afternoon and Thursday night. Washington: A half inch or less of wintery mix on Thursday, changing to rain with little accumulation.

Per The Washington Post:

In D.C., messy mix of snow and sleet caught some commuters and officials a bit off guard.

Some school systems delayed openings only to later announce they would close for the day.

In the D.C. suburbs, there was heavy snowfall on untreated roadways and no sign of plows and trucks west and north of the Beltway.

In Maryland and DC, heavy snow and sleet hit about the same time and started to coat the streets.

Per The Boston Globe:

The snow will change over to a mixture and then eventually rain before dawn Friday morning. Along the coastline, including downtown Boston, there may just be a coating, up to a couple of inches.

The wind will be coming in off the water, and this will tend to prevent the snow from accumulating right in the city, but I added that 2-inch number just in case the cold air lingers a little bit longer. I think that would be the upper limit in Boston.

Per NJ.com:

A winter weather advisories has been in effect since 7 A.M. for all of New Jersey’s interior counties while a wind advisory has been declared for counties on the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Per the New York Times:

Snow and sleet are expected to start by 2 p.m. and turn to freezing rain by 4 p.m.

Westchester County areas like White Plains can expect four to six inches of snow.