Is Subway Open on Thanksgiving 2018? Hours & Locations

Some people don’t want to cook at home on Thanksgiving 2018 and are wondering which chain restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day. Is Subway among them? Are Subway restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Many Subway restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving holiday (and Christmas Day as well), although they are open on many other holidays. However, Subway restaurant hours can vary, so it’s a good idea to contact your local restaurant franchise to be sure. You might have better luck finding a Subway open if it’s located inside a Walmart store of 24-hour travel center.

Here’s what you need to know:

You Can Find Specific Store Information for Subway Restaurants Through a Location Search

The Subway website has an easy-to-use store locator page. You can find it here.

A quick check of store hours for different Subway restaurants shows that they are all over the map; they vary by store location. That’s why it’s very important to call the local franchise to be certain. For example, a Subway in Milwaukee lists the following hours, some Subway locations are open at 7 a.m. Others don’t open until 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. or it depends on the day (that’s for non holidays.)

A spot check by Heavy of some Subway store locations for Thanksgiving hours found that they are generally closed. For example, a restaurant in Brookfield, Wisconsin said it’s closed on Thanksgiving. A Subway restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ reported that it was also closed on Thanksgiving Day.

However, you might find some Subway restaurants open at travel centers and the like. For example, the woman who answered the phone at the Pilot Travel Center in Yeehaw Junction, FL, said the Subway there is open on Thanksgiving Day. Similarly, you might have better luck with Subway restaurants located inside Walmart stores. “Most stores open all day Thanksgiving with in-store Black Friday sale starting 6 p.m.,” USA Today reports of Walmart. Good Housekeeping reports of Wal-mart, though,”Most stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving for Black Friday sales.”