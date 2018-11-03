What Time Do the Clocks Change Tonight?

Daylight Saving Time 2018 ends tonight, so when do the clocks change? Do they move forward or go back? Daylight Saving ends on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at 2 a.m., so tonight, be sure to set your clocks back one hour when 2 a.m. hits, or you could just wait to turn your clocks back until the morning if you don’t feel like doing it before you go to sleep.

When it comes to cell phones, they automatically reset themselves. The reason for setting the clocks back is to “fall back” in the fall season, which is a good way to remember whether to move the clocks forward or backward. Setting the clocks back actually gives people an extra hour for the day. When the clocks change again in March, you can remember to move them forward because it’s Spring and the clocks “spring forward”.

Since cable boxes, computers and cell phones all reset themselves with the correct time, the changing of the clocks is not as much of a chore as it used to be. Here’s a small checklist of appliances and other items to check when turning back the clocks an hour.

– Microwaves

– Ovens

– Car or Vehicle Radios and Digital Displays

– Refrigerators that Have the Time

– Watches

– Wall Clocks

– Alarm Clocks

– Radios

As reported by CNN, Daylight Saving Time may soon be a thing of the past, since more states are wanting to stick to the same time year-round. But, there are still others who enjoy the sense of tradition that comes with the changing of the clocks. Some places in the United States do not observe Daylight Saving Time. Those places include Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The state of Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation in the northern part of Arizona), does not observe Daylight Savings Time and actually hasn’t for about 4 decades. According to Vox, states including Massachusetts, Tennessee and Florida are trying to do away with Daylight Saving Time as well.

According to Time and Date, setting the clocks back for Daylight Saving Time can have unfavorable effects on your health. The change can trigger mental illness, like bipolar disorder, and seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is also known as winter depression. On the other hand, there have also been reports that there have been good effects on some people’s health. There have been reports of a decrease in heart attack rates in some areas and a decrease in car accidents in areas as well.

One of America’s Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin, was the first to propose a type of daylight time in 1784, in his essay “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light.” This was originally meant to be somewhat of a joke and wasn’t taken too seriously. The current schedule of Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in 2007 and follows the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Overall, Daylight Saving Time has officially been around for about 100 years. Today, 40% of countries, across the globe, use Daylight Saving Time to make better use of daylight and to conserve energy.