Man Tells ‘Arabs & Democrats’ to ‘Go Back to Where You Came From’ [VIDEO]

This racist man told a woman that she should go back to where she came from & not speak Arabic at a Macys over the holidays. Two different allies stood up for the woman & confronted him. Twitter, do your thing & applaud these allies & help expose this man.pic.twitter.com/nx27iFwcJb — Simar (@sahluwal) December 26, 2018

In the aftermath of Christmas, a video surfaced which shows an angry confrontation at a Dallas mall. You can watch the video above. It appears to show a tense moment in which one white shopper, short on cash, lashed out at the “Arabs and Democrats” in the Macy’s at the mall, snarling at them to “go back where you came from.”

As the clip opens, a man stands with his arms folded, looking defiant, as a woman is saying, “you’re being mean to her.” The man asks, “ are you a bunch of Democrats?” A small crowd has gathered at this point and people in the crowd can be heard scoffing and saying “yeah, a bunch of Democrats.”

Moments earlier, the man — a customer — had apparently been verbally attacking a sales clerk dressed in a red sweater. His behavior was striking enough that another customer got into his face and threatened to call mall security. The man yells, “they were speaking Arabic! I don’t speak Arabic!” He grumbles that he only came in to buy a purse and that the women in the store started speaking to each other in Arabic. You can see the exchange, in which other customers get involved and reprimand the man for being “disrespectful,” below:

Here’s what led up to his xenophobic rant. This woman called out his bigotry immediately. She is an ally. pic.twitter.com/GYjAifF85K — Simar (@sahluwal) December 26, 2018

Back to the original video. The woman behind the counter starts lecturing the man about the importance of respect. He breaks in and says, shaking his head, “all I asked was for her to speak English.” He adds, “And get these customers away!”

At this point, the sales clerk turns to the crowd and says,” ladies, he doesn’t have one dollar to buy a gift box. That’s why we’re complaining!”

Someone in the crowd asks, “Is that what the issue is?”

“No, it isn’t,” the man replies. He starts waving his arms and says, “All you Arabs and Democrats. Why don’t you go back where you came from.” He gestures at the sales clerk and says, “well, she’s making a big stand, why don’t I?” He adds, “I cannot see how many Arabs came out of the woodwork here.”

A man in the crowd says softly, “Dude, you’re the snowflake here,” in an appararent reference to the word that conservatives often lob at liberals to tease them for their supposed sensititivies.

The first man responds, “f*** you.” Walking closer to the camera and moving in for a close up, he says, “now I’ll be on YouTube.” Then he finally starts to walk away, mumbling as he goes, “ snowflake, my a**. Stupid Democrat.”

The camera follows him as he walks away through racks of purses and backpacks, and then the clip ends.