Is Chick-fil-A Open on New Year’s Eve 2018? What Hours?

Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year’s Eve 2018? The answer: Yes, most Chick-fil-A restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve 2018 – and on New Year’s Day.

Chick-fil-A is always a fan favorite. However, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on some holidays – for example, they were closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018. The restaurant chain is closed for holidays that are family-centered or religious-based in some cases. New Year’s doesn’t fit that bill.

As an aside, Chick-fil-A announced recently that it was now offering delivery of its food. You can read more about that later in this article too.

The hours are somewhat shorter for New Year’s Day than New Year’s Eve, however.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick=fil-A Has Confirmed That It’s Open

Chick-fil-A has confirmed that it’s open on New Year’s Eve 2018 on its website, writing:

Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year’s? Good news! If you’re looking to end 2018 with a Nugget tray or ring in 2019 with Waffle Fries, Chick-fil-A will be open for both. On New Year’s Eve, most Chick-fil-A locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On New Year’s Day, most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember that hours vary by location, so be sure to check your local Chick-fil-A restaurant’s operating hours here. It’s been our pleasure to serve you this year and we look forward to seeing you again in 2019! Tagged In: Chick-fil-A Holiday Hours New Years Day New Years Eve Open

You can find store locations, hours, and phone numbers by using the search bar on the Chick-fil-A website here. It’s a good idea to call ahead to check on the hours for your local franchise.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays Too

It’s not surprising that Chick-fil-A would close on some family-centered holidays because of its founder’s background. The chain restaurants are also not open on Sundays, which is unusual in the industry.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Luckily for those craving the restaurant’s food, that’s not the case on New Year’s Eve, though.

Chick-fil-A Now Offers a Delivery Option

Chick-fil-A now delivers. “Chick-fil-A customers no longer need to leave their homes to enjoy the Original Chicken Sandwich and other favorite menu items,” a press release reads. “…the restaurant company is officially offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers to their favorite national and local businesses.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in the press release. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

