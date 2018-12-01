George H. W. Bush’s Family Photos: His Parents, Siblings, Kids & Grandkids

George Herbert Walker Bush has passed away at the age of 94. He died after suffering years of complications from Vascular Parkinsonism, and leaves behind a loving family who will miss him dearly. Bush was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara, who died only about seven months before him, and two siblings William "Bucky" Bush and Prescott Bush, his parents Prescott Bush and Dorothy Walker Bush, and his daughter Robin Bush who died at almost the age of four. Two of his siblings are still alive. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five children — a legacy that will live on and remember him fondly. Click through the gallery to learn more about George H.W. Bush's family, including his parents, his brothers and sister, and his children and grandchildren.

A statement released by Jim McGrath on behalf of George W. Bush on November 30, 2018 read: "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

McGrath, the family spokesman, later released a second statement which read: "George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers, Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical."

The Bush family is a prominent family known in politics, entertainment, sports, and business. They date all the way back to the 1700s, with ancestors who were in the War of 1812 and the American Revolution. The Bush family has a strong history of serving in the military and serving the country in wars for freedom. George H.W. Bush's great-great-grandfather, Obadia Newcomb Bush, lived from 1797 to 1851. His father, Timothy Bush Jr., was a blacksmith and his mother was Lydia Newcomb. His paternal grandfather, Capt. Timothy Bush Sr., was a militia captain in the American Revolution. Obadiah served in the War of 1812. He married Harriet Smith and they had seven children, including James Smith Bush. Obadiah died on a ship on his way back to California. He was very much against slavery and was vice president of the American Anti-Slavery Society and supported the Underground Railroad.