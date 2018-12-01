George & Barbara Bush’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

George & Barbara Bush’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Updated
george bush children

In this 2004 photo, then-President George W. Bush delivers a tribute to his father George H.W. Bush as his siblings, Doro Bush Koch, Jeb, Marvin, and Neil look on. (Getty)

Former President George H.W. Bush died today at the age of 94, just a little more than seven months after his wife, Barbara Bush, died at the age of 92. George and Barbara Bush were married in 1945 and have six children: George Walker Bush, Robin Bush, Jeb Bush, Neil Mallon Bush, Marvin Pierce Bush, and Dorothy Bush Koch. All their children are still living but Robin, who died in 1953.

Here’s what you need to know about George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s children.

1. George & Barbara’s Daughter, Robin Bush, Died in 1953 of Leukemia

barbara-and-robin-bush

Barbara and Robin Bush in 1953. (George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Audiovisual Archive)

George and Barbara suffered intense loss in their life, dealing with a tragedy that no parent ever wants to endure. When their daughter Robin was only three, in 1953, she was diagnosed with leukemia. The doctors told them that there was no hope for a cure. They first realized something was wrong when Robin became fatigued, listless, and didn’t want to play anymore. They didn’t accept the diagnosis, and took her for blood transfusions and bone marrow tests. But Robin still died, just before she turned four.

Barbara Bush said of that moment: “I was combing her hair and holding her hand. I saw that little body, I saw her spirit go.”

2. Two of George and Barbara’s Children, Jeb and George W., Followed in Their Dad’s Footsteps

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former U.S. President George W. Bush (3rd L) shaks hands with his father former President George H.W. Bush (2nd L) as they attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush (R), and his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush (L), April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President George W. Bush shakes hands with his father, former President George H.W. Bush. (Getty)

Two of George and Barbara’s children followed in their dad’s political footsteps. George W. Bush was the 43rd President of the United States, after serving as Governor of Texas. He’s the oldest son of George and Barbara. He and his wife, Laura, have two children: Barbara and Jenna.

Former US President George H.W. Bush (C) and his son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R), arrive at the West Wing of the White House in Washington on January 30, 2010 for a meeting with US President Barack Obama. AFP PHOTO/Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Former US President George H.W. Bush (C) and his son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R), arrive at the West Wing of the White House in Washington on January 30, 2010. (Getty)

Jeb Bush ran for president in 2016 and served as the 43rd governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007. Jeb has three children of his own with his wife, Columba Bush: George P., Noelle, and John Ellis Bush, Jr. Jeb gained a following after his presidential run,  which even included someone crowdfunding a red velvet birthday cake for “Sad Jeb” in January 2017.

3. Dorothy Bush Koch’s Marriage Was Once Called a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Match

WASHINGTON, : US President George W. Bush (C) and his wife Laura (R), escort his parents former US President George Herbert Walker Bush (2nd L) and Barbara Bush (L), and his sister Dorothy as they leave St. John's Episcopal Church after Sunday morning services across from the White House 27 January 2002. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

In this 2002 photo, then-President George W. Bush and his wife Laura escort his parents and his sister Dorothy as they leave St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Getty)

Dorothy Bush Koch, George and Barbara’s only living daughter, was born in 1959. She’s named after her grandmother, Dorothy Walker Bush. Dorothy has been married twice. She had two children with her first husband, William LeBlond: Samuel Bush and Nancy Ellis. They divorced in 1990.

In 1992, she married Robert P. Koch, a marriage that some coined a “Romeo and Juliet” type of match. Before they were married, Koch was a top aide for House Majority Leader Richard A. Gephardt, Baltimore Sun reported. Gephardt, a dedicated Democrat, was a frequent critic of Bush. Their wedding was at Camp David. Dorothy and Robert have two children: Robert David and Georgia Grace.

4. Marvin Bush, Their Youngest Son, Endorsed Gary Johnson for President

Marvin Bush, the brother of US President George W. Bush, and his son Walker make their way from a helicopter May 11, 2008 at the Texas State Technical College Airport in Waco, Texas. US President George W. Bush was returning to Washington after attending the wedding of his daughter Jenna at his Prairie Chapel ranch. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Marvin Bush and his son Walker make their way from a helicopter May 11, 2008 at the Texas State Technical College Airport in Waco, Texas. (Getty)

Marvin Bush, born in 1956, is George and Barbara’s youngest son. He was named after his grandfather, Marvin Pierce. This past year, Marvin grabbed headlines when he announced that he wasn’t endorsing Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for President, but was instead putting his support behind Libertarian Gary Johnson.

Marvin worked as director of HCC Insurance Holdings, a publicly traded insurance company. He also appeared in the 2008 documentary about Lee Atwater titled Boogie Man. He’s married to Margaret Conway and they have two children that they adopted in Fort Worth: Marshall Lloyd and Charles Walker.

5. Neil Bush Made Headlines During a Messy Divorce in 2003

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Neil Bush (L) smiles as his father former President George H. W. Bush is pushed past during an event in the East Room during an event at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In this 2013 photo, Neil Bush (L) smiles as his father former President George H. W. Bush is pushed past during an event in the East Room. (Getty)

Neil Bush, a businessman and investor, is the fourth of George and Barbara’s six children. He was born in 1955 and was married to Sharon Smith for 23 years. They have three children: Lauren Pierce Bush, Pierce Mallon Bush, and Ashley Walker Bush. They divorced in 2003, which got public attention when he admitted to having affairs in Thailand and Hong Kong. In 2004, Neil married Maria Andrews, who volunteered at Barbara Bush’s literacy foundation. Maria’s ex-husband, Robert, sued Neil’s ex-wife, Sharon, for defamation in 2003.

  • Published
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook