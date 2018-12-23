VIDEO: Indonesia Tsunami Crashes Into Band Seventeen

A tsunami in Indonesia crashed into a band called Seventeen that was playing on a stage, and there’s video that captures the awful moment. Be forewarned that the video can be disturbing to some people because it shows the band’s final moments.

The video shows the stage completely collapsing with the band on it as the massive wave strikes without warning. Horrifically, in the moments before the wave hit, a child walks around in the audience, and people clap for the band, oblivious to the looming peril that was about to hit.

The Band Was Playing Near the Beach & Several Band Members Died in the Tragedy

The tsunami hit an area that is called the Sunda Strait. According to CNN, the band was in a precarious position because it was playing near the beach, and several members of Seventeen died.

Riefian Fajarsyah, who is the lead singer, revealed, according to CNN, that some band members did not make it: “I just want to say that our bass player Bani and our manager Oki Wijaya passed away,” Riefian Fajarsyah said.

Fajarsyah posted an emotional video to Instagram about those lost, which you can watch above.

According to CNN, Three other band members and Fajarsyah’s wife are also missing.

Seventeen is a pop music group. The New York Post reported of those killed: “Bassist M Awal Purbani, guitarist Herman Sikumbang and their road manager Oki Wijaya were dead.”

“The water washed away the stage… and dragged away everyone at the location,” the band said in a statement, according to The Post.

The Tsunami Has Killed Several Hundred People

The Indonesian tsunami took the lives of more than 200 people. According to The Associated Press, the tsunami “struck in the dark, without warning” and has left at least 222 people dead. Many people were still missing, and 800 people were reportedly injured, AP reported.

According to AP, the band Seventeen was playing “on popular Tanjung Lesung beach at a concert for employees of a state-owned electricity company.”

“Unfortunately, when the current receded, our members were unable to save themselves while some did not find a place to hold on,” the band’s statement said, according to the AP.

The Guardian reports that the tsunami hit on Saturday night, December 22, 2018, and it was caused by a volcanic eruption. The tsunami was triggered “by the eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano, which may have triggered underwater landslides,” according to The Guardian.

The Guardian added that there was also extensive property damage: “556 houses, nine hotels, 60 culinary stalls and 350 boats were known to have been damaged.”