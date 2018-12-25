Royal Family Christmas Photos: Meghan, Kate, the Queen

A United Front

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented a united front as they walked to Christmas church services. The news media in Britain had been filled with reports of a feud in the days leading up to the Christmas holidays.

Tension?

Some news reports had blamed the supposed tension on tension between the two brothers, especially over Meghan Markle. Other news reports said the tension existed between the two Duchesses, who are said to be very different people. There were reports that Kate was made to cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, however. Whether any of this is true remains unclear. It's true the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided not to make their primary residence at Kensington Palance alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, that could be for different reasons. The two brothers and their wives made it clear on Christmas that they get along - at least for the public's sake. The two sons of Princess Diana and Prince Charles have for years primarily had each other, but bringing two wives into the fold could naturally provoke issues due to new personalities who don't seem all that similar. At the same time, the reports of a feud are mostly in anonymous sources. That, though, begs the question of who is trying to cause the Duchess of Sussex to have bad press since the negative news reports primarily deal with her and supposed diva-like behavior behind the palace doors, including problems with staff.