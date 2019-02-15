Gary Martin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aurora workplace shooting suspect identified at 45-year-old Gary Martin.-https://t.co/9rKdi77Wy1 pic.twitter.com/QCFDO5g6ri — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 15, 2019

Gary Martin, the active shooter who shot five people to death and wounded multiple others at an Aurora, Illinois manufacturing company, was a disgruntled former factory worker with a violent history whose family says had just lost his job.

ABC 7 reported through law enforcement sources that Martin “was told Friday he was being fired from the company where he had worked for about 15 years as an assembler” and opened fire with a gun during his termination meeting, continuing to shoot throughout the plant. Martin’s family told local reporters that he was laid off.

The suspect was killed by police at the scene. The victims were not yet identified.

The news came right as a new debate over gun control was erupting because President Donald Trump announced a national emergency over the border wall (some Democrats had warned a Democratic president could use the same powers to institute gun control measures.) The mass shooting in Aurora also came a day after the first anniversary of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“To the families of the victims here in Aurora, there are no words… may the memory of those we lost today be a blessing,” the governor of Illinois said in a news conference, praising the “brave law enforcement officers who continue to run toward danger.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Gunman, Whose Mother Says Was ‘Stressed Out,’ Fired on Arriving Police, Who Found Five Dead Inside the Building

The gunman’s mother spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times and described Gary Martin as “stressed out” before the mass shooting. “He was way too stressed out,” she said, according to the newspaper, confirming her son was dead.

His mother, Felicia Martin, told WGN-TV: “My heart goes out to all the victims and their families.”

The Aurora police chief, Kristen Ziman, named the gunman as Martin, 45, and said that police received multiple calls for an active shooter around 1:24 p.m. from what she described as a “manufacturing warehouse.”

Chief Ziman said responding officers were “fired upon immediately. Two of the initial four officers entering the building were shot.” Other responding officers were also then shot. She said five officers were shot. Officers on the scene then located victims inside the building, she said, finding five people deceased. In addition, a sixth officer suffered a knee injury.

“The shooter is identified as Gary Martin. He is a 45-year-old man and we believe he was an employee of the company. At this time we aren’t sure of the motive of this act of violence,” said the police chief. She added, to the officers wounded, “Thank you for your selfless act. Thank you for running towards gunfire and putting your lives in danger to protect those inside the business. My heart goes out to victims and their families who simply went to work today like any other day. We offer our sincere condolences, and, as the facts of this tragedy unfold, we will provide information and attempt to make sense of it.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that the five found dead did not include the gunman. His death brings the tally to six.

According to the Daily Herald, the wounded included multiple Aurora police officers and “multiple civilians.” Their conditions were not yet all known.

The injured officers were all in stable condition.

“We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area,” Aurora police wrote early on.

Police later wrote, “Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan.”

2. Gary Martin Worked as a Valve Assembler at the Plant & Once Stabbed a Woman in Mississippi

The shooting broke out at the Henry Pratt Company, a manufacturing firm, at 401 S. Highland. According to Daily Beast, the plant is located in a 29,000-square foot building.

The company is a valve manufacturer. The Chicago Tribune says it was founded in 1901, makes valves, and has plants in two other states.

According to a LinkedIn page, Gary Martin worked as a “large valve assembler at Henry Pratt.” The Chicago Tribune

One person endorsed Martin for the skills of engineering and manufacturing on his LinkedIn page.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Gary Martin had a serious violent criminal history in Mississippi, where he was convicted in 1994 for stabbing a woman.

In Illinois, his offenses were more minor, including illegally altering car speakers and squealing his tires, the Sun Times reported. He was also sued by a landlord.

ABC 7’s Mark Rivera also confirmed, “Police are now at gunman Gary Martin’s apartment. Martin has violent past. 1995 conviction for aggravated felony assault in Mississippi.”

3. The Shooter Carried a Pistol With Laser Sight & Fired Indiscriminately, According to a Witness

At 3 p.m. the City of Aurora announced an “EMERGENCY UPDATE.”

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!” the city wrote.

John Probst told ABC 7 the gunman was a co-worker carrying a pistol with laser sight. He told the television station the gunman fired indiscriminately at people.

“One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shootin’, and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building,” Probst said to ABC 7.

The Aurora, Colorado police wrote on Twitter, “THE #ACTIVESHOOTER IS IN AURORA ILLINOIS, NOT IN OUR AURORA COLORADO. We hope everyone will be okay, and the situation is resolved quickly for all involved. Please follow @AuroraPoliceIL for information on that incident.”

4. Gary Martin Was Laid Off Two Weeks Before the Shooting, Reports Say

WBEZ-TV criminal justice reporter Patrick Smith reported that he had spoken with the sister of Gary Martin and learned the shooter had lost his job.

“I just spoke with Tameka Martin who said she is sister of the Aurora shooter, Gary Martin. She was here at Aurora Police Department with other family to be briefed by police. Takeka Martin said her brother lost his job about two weeks ago and was very upset,” he wrote on Twitter.

The shooter’s mother told the same thing to the Sun Times. However, the witness, Probst, said the gunman worked “in assembly” for about 15 years and was at work on Friday like normal, according to the Sun Times.

In the news conference, authorities did not provide a motive for the mass shooting.

According to CNN, local hospitals had started to receive the wounded. Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center were among those confirming they had patients from the mass shooting situation.

Rush Copley wrote on Twitter, “Rush Copley is assisting those involved in the active shooter incident in Aurora. The hospital has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

5. Nearby Schools Went Into Lockdown & the Governor Called the Act ‘Evil’

The mass shooting caused a frightening few hours for those in the area.

Even though the shooting unfolded at a manufacturing company, local schools went into lockdown. “Once we have been given the all clear we will dismiss in 40-minute intervals. Students are safe and secure in our buildings, please be patient as we work through this difficult situation,” West Aurora School District 129 reported on its website.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures,” said Governor JB Pritzker at the first news conference after the mass shooting.