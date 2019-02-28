WATCH: New Momo Challenge Videos Actually Shown Appearing During Peppa Pig; Is It Finally Proof?

The Momo Challenge has been occupying parents’ attention for several days now, after reports came from England that parents were seeing creepy Momo clips showing up in the middle of children’s videos on YouTube like Peppa Pig, Fortnite, and Minecraft. But no one could provide actual proof that showed the videos appearing in the middle of a children’s episode. Until today, when new videos started popping up on YouTube. But is it proof? The jury is still out.

The video has been shared in numerous locations. Dustin Gale posted this video on Facebook, warning parents to continue to stay alert.

He wrote: “I’ve seen a lot of people question the whole momo thing on YouTube kid videos. Just incase you don’t believe this momo challenge in children videos, I just found this… I’m not sure what type of disgusted person thinks this is funny. #StayAlertParents Update: As parents, we must be aware of what our kids are watching. The Momo thing isn’t the issue to worry about. If you plan on allowing your kids to watch videos, please use safer alternatives. Apps like Nick JR, PBS, Disney, Netflix’s, etc. If you want to continue to use Youtube Kids, use the approved content feature. Your kids will only see content that you approved.”

Wisline Paul shared this video from a different angle, showing it on her TV. It appears to be the same clip.

And here, ZillaFullBoost on YouTube talks about the video. This might have been a clip taken from one of the other Momo videos going around.

Since it’s not known when these videos were actually uploaded, however, we can’t determine if this is proof that the stories circulating the Internet before were authentic. It is the closest to proof we have of Momo appearing during a Peppa Pig video, but this video could easily have been made after the hype started getting worldwide attention, rather than being the source.

In fact, judging by the videos that were circulating earlier, this does look like a newer video that might have been trying to take advantage of the hype. This video shows a computer voice speaking for Momo. The original video that was circulating was very different. Watch it below.

This video was circulated widely as an example of Momo appearing in kids’ YouTube videos, but it didn’t actually show what happened immediately before or after the Momo portion. Xsarah Gibson shared this video on Facebook and wrote that her son John was watching Peppa Pig on Kids YouTube when the video showed up in the middle of a Peppa video. That video was later deleted from Gibson’s Facebook page without explanation. Here’s a screenshot of what the post said before it was deleted:

It appears that more than one version of this video was circulating too, judging by this Facebook post from MKim Kim. Unfortunately, this one also didn’t actually show Momo appearing during the children’s video itself.

“Peppa Pig” is a British children’s animated series that follows the adventures of Peppa Pig, her brother George, their parents, and other animal friends like Candy Cat, Rebecca Rabbit, and Suzy Sheep. The first episode debuted in 2004 and it’s a popular children’s series. The series has also aired on The Cartoon Network and on Nick Jr. in the U.S.

Early Momo video reports were only showing up in England, but parents were concerned enough that Haslingden Primary School executives in Rossendale, in the northwest of England, issued a warning to parents that the terrifying figure was telling children to take tablets or turn the gas on in the house.

YouTube, meanwhile, has said they haven’t seen any proof of Momo.

We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies. — YouTube (@YouTube) February 27, 2019

So the conclusion about the most recent videos is that if Momo wasn’t actually showing up in the middle of videos before, then she is now, possibly because of accounts taking advantage of the hype. But these are likely accounts that ripped Peppa Pig videos and spliced Momo in the middle, not a nefarious actor somehow hacking into legitimate videos. Others have pointed out that it appears these latest videos are on regular YouTube but not YouTube Kids, because they don’t have the menus and scrollbars that you see in a YouTube Kids app.

This is a developing story.