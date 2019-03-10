Ethiopian Crash Victims: Names, Photos Released First

An Italian aid organization co-founder, the family members of a Slovakian MP, a Nigerian professor, a British woman working with Kenyan fishermen, and a prominent Kenyan soccer official were among the first victims named in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that took the lives of 157 people, including 149 passengers, on March 10, 2019.

People from 35 countries were on board the doomed flight, and eight Americans were listed among the dead. The cause of the crash is not yet known. The plane is the same Boeing model as a Lion Air flight that also crashed shortly after takeoff last year, causing mass casualties.

Accident Bulletin no. 3

Issued on March 10, 2019 at 4:59 PM pic.twitter.com/5UOxsbl24f — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

“As I said, it is a brand new airplane with no technical remarks, flown by a senior pilot and there is no cause that we can attribute at this time,” the CEO of the airline said in a press conference. The plane crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on its way to Nairobi. It was a new Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Here are the victims’ names released so far:

Paolo Dieci

#PaoloDieci non era solo un punto di riferimento nella Cooperazione ma uno sprone costante per tanti volontari e operatori umanitari. Il modo migliore per onorarne la memoria e ricordare e riproporre quei valori a cui ha dedicato gran parte della sua vita. #EthiopianAirlines pic.twitter.com/yCISru7GsL — Antonella Napoli (@AntonellaNapoli) March 10, 2019

Paolo Dieci was named as one of the victims. He was the co-founder of The International Committee for the Development of Peoples or CISP. According to the Associated Press, that is an “Italian aid group that partners with UNICEF in northern Africa.” In a statement, that group said, “the world of international cooperation has lost one of its most brilliant advocates and Italian civil society has lost a precious point of reference.”

Paolo Dieci was described by those who knew him as “man of great value.” A woman who knew him wrote, “#EthiopianAirlinesTragedy SAD LOSS FOR ITALY My heart is with families of victims in particular of the Italians who make Italy proud, amongst them #PaoloDieci president Link2007 a person motivated by great values engaged in intl cooperation.”

Wrote on person in Italian on Twitter: “You were with us yesterday. You have given us levers on a world, that of good, continually the victim of false narratives and real lies. Then you flew to Africa to keep doing well. You’re in heaven now. Rest in peace, Paul #Dieci. We have no words.”

I Comitati di Azione Civile esprimono il loro cordoglio per la morte di Paolo #Dieci, presidente di @CISPorg. Solo ieri Paolo era stato ospite di uno dei nostri Comitati a Roma per raccontare del suo lavoro e dell'opera preziosa delle ONG, Ci stringiamo commossi ai suoi cari. pic.twitter.com/RRU5hIIXvG — comitatiritornoalfuturo (@ComAzCiv) March 10, 2019

Another person wrote, “#PaoloDieci It was not only a reference point in cooperation but a constant stimulus for many volunteers and humanitarian workers. The best way to honor their memory and to remember and repropose those values to which he has devoted most of his life. #EthiopianAirlines.”

Hussein Swaleh

Saddened by the demise of Chairman Hussein Swaleh following the ET 302 crash this morning. Hussein was the match commsioner for the CAF CL clash between Ismaily SC vs TP Mazembe at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/WHFIVYtbez — Ismail Hussein (@IsmailHHassan) March 10, 2019

Tributes flowed in for Hussein Swaleh, who was the former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) Secretary General.

The head of Kenya Football Federation wrote on Twitter, “Sad day for football. You were doing what you loved most. Fare thee well my chairman. Until we meet again.”

According to Daily Nation, Swaleh “was returning from Caf Champions League match pitting Egyptian side Ismailia and DRC’s TP Mazembe played on Friday in Cairo,” and he was the match commander there.

Wrote one man in tribute on Twitter, “A sad day for Kenya. We lost 32 of our compatriots in the ET302 crash. The hardest for me is Hussein Swaleh, a football administrator who rushed to catch the flight to make it to a family gathering. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.” A Kenyan football journalist wrote on Twitter, “Hussein Swaleh was the Kenyan FA Secretary General when Kenya last qualified for Afcon 2004. He was one of the longest serving football administrators.”

Blanka, Martin and Michala Hrnko

Anton Hrnko, a Slovakian MP, has confirmed on Facebook that his wife, his son, and his daughter were among those killed in the #EthiopianAirlines crash. #ET302 pic.twitter.com/LGE0uX4Ao3 — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) March 10, 2019

Anton Hrnko, a Slovakian MP, confirmed in a social media post that his wife, Blanka Hrnko, and children Martin and Michala, were on the doomed flight. “Who knew them, give them a quiet memory,” he wrote.

Karim Saafi

Karim Saafi was named as one of the dead. According to the BBC, he was “co-chair of the African Diaspora Youth Forum in Europe (ADYFE).” The organization announced his death on Facebook, writing, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce today that we have received the sad confirmation that our co-chairperson and foremost brother, Mr. Karim Saafi, was on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 which crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa. Karim was on an official mission representing ADYFE at a meeting with the African Union in Nairobi.”

The message continued: “Karim’s smile, his charming and generous personality, eternal positivity, and his noble contribution to Youth employment, diaspora engagement and Africa’s socio-economic development will never be forgotten. We would like the express our sincere condolences to Karim’s family and fiancée Fadwa. Brother Karim, we’ll keep you in our prayers.”

Jonathan Seex

Jonathan Seex was CEO of Tamarind Group. The group, which runs restaurants and other establishments in Africa, posted a tribute to Seex on Facebook.

Shahaad Abdishakur

BREAKING #Somalia Prime Minister's protocol officer Shahaad Abdishakur among the 157 killed in the #Nairobi bound Ethiopia Airlines which crashed in Adis Ababa pic.twitter.com/vIB5RW0IHI — Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) March 10, 2019

Shahaad Abdishakur was the Somalia Prime Minister’s protocol officer. A Somalia radio station reported he was on the plane.

Joanna Toole

First UK victim of Ethiopian Airlines crash named as 36-year-old Joanna Toole. May Her Soul and All the Souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace. #EthiopianAirlineshttps://t.co/JcIjUze4oZ — NALOWA (@NALOWA1) March 10, 2019

Joanna Toole was one of the British victims on the flight. She was "travelling alone for her work with the United Nations," according to Devon Live.

First British victim of Ethiopian crash named as 36 year old from Devon https://t.co/O1hAB5zwQt pic.twitter.com/SapPuQfvR3 — Brits in Kenya (@BritsInKenya) March 10, 2019

According to the news site, Joanna Toole worked for the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation and lived in Rome. "She was on her way to Kenya to conduct a workshop with Kenyan fisherman on the marking of fishing nets as a method of reducing marine debris," the site reported.

Pius Adesanmi

Pius Adesanmi, popular Nigerian professor and columnist based in Canada, was on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed in the early hours of Sunday, SaharaReporters can confirm. @pius_adesanmi #RipPiusAdesanmi🕯️

READ MORE: https://t.co/TYpFJz8zdL pic.twitter.com/FXbjpNavF7 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 10, 2019

Sahara Reporters described Pius Adesanmi as a “popular Nigerian professor and columnist based in Canada.” The site reported that he was a Professor of English at Carleton University. He was called a “prodigiously brilliant gentleman” and “a great son of Africa” in one tribute.

My very dear friend PROFESSOR PIUS ADESANMI was in the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane… My God, why Pius, that prodigiously brilliant gentleman!!! Rest in Peace, a great son of Africa… pic.twitter.com/kyB2Cs8CRD — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 10, 2019

“The world has lost a fine intellectual, one of a rare breed of thinkers and good governance advocate. It’s confirmed, people, we lost Professor Pius Adesanmi in that Ethiopian Airlines crash. 💔” wrote one woman in tribute. A journalist wrote on Twitter, “I just got information that Professor Pius Adesanmi, a Nigerian professor with Carlton University in Canada is among those that died this morning on the ill fated Ethiopia airline. On his way to attend the AU ECOSOCC committee meeting in Nairobi. RIP.”

Michael Ryan

Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash named as Michael Ryan, who worked for the United Nations' World Food Programme. (Photo: WFP) https://t.co/7l6lX90laJ pic.twitter.com/i7I2AjQD1t — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) March 10, 2019

Michael Ryan was from Ireland. According to the Journal, he “worked for the United Nations’ World Food Programme.” Senator Michael Conway wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened at news of the death of Michael Ryan from Lahinch one of the 157 on board the Ethiopian Airlines plane. Michael worked with the UN on the World Food Programme helping the most vulnerable people on our planet. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Yared Getachew & Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur

Ethiopian Airlines has given more details about the flight in a press release. Senior captain Yared Getachew, who had more than 8,000 flight hours, was in command of the plane. His first officer, Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur, had 200 hours of flight time. pic.twitter.com/X9IWqtx5q2 — MTE News (@mtenewsuk) March 10, 2019

Yared Getachew was the senior captain (head pilot) in charge of the plane. He had more than 8,000 flight hours, according to BBC. The first officer on board was named Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur.

Getachew was “born from Ethiopian and Kenyan parents, has been flying with Ethiopian Airlines since July 2010 and has a flight time of 8,231 hours. He became Boeing 737 captain in November 2017. The first officer named Ahmed Nur has a flight time of 200 hours,” according to The Reporter Ethiopia.

Ekaterina Polyakova, Alexander Polyakov and Sergei Vyalikov

Авиакомпания Ethiopian Airlines подтвердила, что на борту её авиалайнера #ET302, потерпевшего крушение неподалёку от Аддис-Абебы, находились трое граждан России:

– Екатерина Полякова

– Александр Поляков

– Сергей Вяликов — Russia in Ethiopia (@RusEmbEthiopia) March 10, 2019

The above were the names of the Russian victims on the flight. The Russian embassy announced their deaths in a Twitter post. “Ethiopian Airlines confirmed that on board its airliner #ET302, crashed near Addis Ababa, were three citizens of Russia:-Ekaterina Polakova-Alexander Polyakov-Sergei Vylikov,” the post reads.

Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her daughter Safiya Faisal Ega, 5

CBC News has confirmed two of the victims in the Ethiopian Airlines crash are from Edmonton – Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her daughter Safiya Faisal Ega, 5. Odowaa leaves behind two daughters, 7 and 3. — Andrea Huncar CBC (@andreahuncar) March 10, 2019

Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her daughter Safiya Faisal Ega, 5, were two of the Canadian victims on the plane. Amina leaves behind two other small children, according to CBC. They were from Edmonton.

Karoline Aadland

Karoline Aadland is a Norwegian woman presumed lost in the crash. She was a Red Cross employee.