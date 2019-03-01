Jeana Wesson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeana Wesson is a Texas teacher arrested after police said she had an improper relationship with a student and performed oral sex on him inside the classroom, The Denton Record-Chronicle reports.

Wesson, 46, was arrested Thursday after she turned herself in on charges of having an improper relationship with a student who was 17 years old at the time.

The teen told police Wesson sent him inappropriate videos in 2017 and “performed a sexual act with him in her classroom” at Guyer High School in Denton.

She was released on a $5,000 bond. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Jeana Wesson Performed Oral Sex on Student in a Classroom

Police say Wesson had an improper relationship with a 17-year-old male student in 2017.

The teen told investigators that Wesson was his chemistry teacher during his sophomore year and two years later began sending sexually explicit text messages, photos, and videos, Fox 32 reports.

In May of 2017, Wesson allegedly waited for everyone else to leave class before she locked herself in with the student and performed a sex act on the boy, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

2. The Teen Came Forward After He Graduated

Denton teacher arrested for improper relationship after alleged sex act with student in her classroom https://t.co/IKe85qDRXJ pic.twitter.com/EspcsK2Oyr — WFAA (@wfaa) March 1, 2019

The alleged victim was 17 at the time but is no longer at the school.

According to the arrest warrant, the teen shared the story with someone legally required to notify the police.

Police executed a search warrant on Wesson’s home earlier this week and issued a warrant for her arrest the following day.

“A number of search warrants were served on social media accounts,” Denton Police spokesman Bryan Cose told The Chronicle-Record.

3. Police Say They Don’t Believe Wesson Had Other Victims

Police say they do not believe Wesson had inappropriate relationships with any other students.

“There’s no indication of other victims at this time,” Cose said.

Wesson taught chemistry at the school and also worked as an aquatics coach.

4. Wesson Has Been Removed From The Classroom

The Denton Independent School District said it became aware of the allegations against Wesson on Monday and removed her from the classroom.

The school told the Record-Chronicle it will conduct its own investigation into the matter.

“Obviously, we do our internal investigation, [and] the police are doing theirs at the same time,” district spokesman Derrick Jackson said.

Her profile has been removed from the Denton ISD website.

“Through our cooperation with Denton Police, law enforcement officials shared with us that the allegations surround a former student, an individual no longer currently enrolled. Please know that we cannot comment on the specifics of this case because this is an open and ongoing police investigation,” the district said in a statement. “Any time allegations of this nature are brought to us, we act swiftly and effectively to take appropriate action. The details are immediately being investigated by district personnel and reported to the Texas State Board of Education.”

5. Wesson Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison

Wesson was charged with having an improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony that carries two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,0000.

Under Texas law, it is illegal for a teacher to engage in a sex act with a student regardless of their age.

Wesson was released on a $5,000 bond.

READ NEXT: Rookie Teacher, 23, Charged With Statutory Rape of Student, 16, After Just 95 Days on The Job