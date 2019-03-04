Lee County Tornado in Beauregard, Alabama Kills 14 People

This is what Lee Road 100 looks like just outside of Beauregard. Incredible destruction from this #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/EE91ONjTbm — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

Lee County, Alabama, was hit by a massive tornado, which twisted a path of destruction through communities like Beauregard and killed 14 people, authorities say. Photos and videos showed the incredible devastation.

The death toll was confirmed by the Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, and more people are still missing. “Many, many” are among the injured, according to Fox News. An 8-year-old girl was among the dead. Some of the deaths were in surrounding communities.

More storm damage… about to totally dark, I still hear helicopters and emergency sirens. #tornado in Bearegard pic.twitter.com/nWm1bRNeHW — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

“I can say that at this time we have 14 confirmed fatalities. And again, the search continues. We still have some people that are reported missing,” said Jones, according to The Weather Channel. He called the damage “catastrophic.” The tornado hit on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms 14 fatalities from tornado. That number could rise. People are still reported missing. pic.twitter.com/w6UppFeX3T — Sally Pitts (@SallyPitts_WSFA) March 4, 2019

“The sheriff in Lee County, AL says the path of destruction is a half mile wide, and several miles long. Homes were completely destroyed in the path of the tornado. in addition to the fatalities, several people have been seriously injured,” Steve Brusk, a CNN reporter wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Photos show catastrophic damage in Beauregard, Alabama. Pictures are from the aftermath of two large tornadoes. Multiple fatalities reported. #Tornado #Alabama (photos from @BreakingNLive ) pic.twitter.com/7ZUTjwsSm1 — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) March 3, 2019

Hours before the tornado hit, the National Weather Service office wrote: “Severe storms are already becoming organized, and wind damage will be possible across portions Mississippi and Alabama. @NWSSPC has indicated a tornado watch may be needed around noon EST (11am CST) . Monitor your local office on http://weather.gov for watches and warnings.”

Here was our Corridors into the area where Deaths have been reported. We had 1 Hour advance warning. Pink dot is Beauregard where 2 confirmed deaths are reported… pic.twitter.com/N31BwIkRxS — 📡Tornado/Hail Hunter🌎 (@Storm_GPS) March 4, 2019

Radar showed the strength of the storm. The National Weather Service Birmingham Office wrote, “We had someone on the ground in Lee Co briefly before the sun went down. First tornado to impact Lee County today was at least an EF-3 (possibly higher) & at least 1/2 mile wide. This is pending further/more detailed assessment tomorrow. We have confirmed ‘at least’ 8 fatalities (likely more) in Lee County. At this time, we cannot confirm anything higher, still awaiting official word from Lee Co EMA. Many injured & still missing.😢” As noted, the sheriff later confirmed 14 deaths.

Significant tornado signature (including debris) between Marvyn and Beauregard, AL. pic.twitter.com/yaeOs13gf7 — Rob White (@svrwxtweets) March 3, 2019

People Shared Photos & Videos of the Massive Storm

First responders are flooding into the Beauregard community after today's storms. pic.twitter.com/H9DE6wy1Z0 — Kara Coleman Fields (@coleman_kara) March 3, 2019

In an aerial video, Weather Nation reported that trees were “snapped like twigs.”

Extensive damage in Beauregard, Alabama. New video shows hundreds of trees snapped like twigs. (https://t.co/rxglsOaFYm) pic.twitter.com/kITxydHcI3 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 4, 2019

Photos and videos posted to social media captured the breadth of the ominous storm. According to NBC News, “Two main areas hit by the tornadoes are the towns of Beauregard and Salem; suffered a lot of damage, with homes collapsed; rescuers are still pulling injured victims from buildings.”

The names of the victims were not yet clear. People posted videos that showed the scale of the destruction.

Screen capture of Live coverage from Beauregard in Lee County. Just…wow. For scale, notice that those are first responders in yellow jackets. #alwx pic.twitter.com/glZ7rtd8nf — Alex Spahn (@spahn711) March 3, 2019

Metal from a business called Capps Sausage was found twisted around trees and poles.

This metal wrapped around the tree is everywhere, in the distance is what used to be Capps Sausage. #tornado in Beauregard pic.twitter.com/xAnQwWqvKV — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

“Pics from a small town called Beauregard just north of us. Lots of damage and multiple deaths including an 8 yr old girl. 😭 It ended up being hit by two tornadoes within less than an hour. Praying for everyone!!” wrote one woman on Twitter. The ages of the victims were not confirmed by authorities, however.

Pics from a small town called Beauregard just north of us. Lots of damage and multiple deaths including an 8 yr old girl. 😭 It ended up being hit by two tornadoes within less than an hour. Praying for everyone!! pic.twitter.com/hhN5e6E6nn — Ashley Belflower (@AshleyBel84) March 3, 2019

Damage photos also showed collapsed buildings.

New damage photos from Beauregard in Lee County… from Connie Majors pic.twitter.com/NYCcBVxJEm — James Spann (@spann) March 4, 2019

More than one tornado tore through the Deep South. “The first twister was at least EF3 in strength and was a half-mile wide or more,” The Weather Channel reported.

Videos showed the width of the storm.

People Posted Personal Stories on Social Media

I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house pic.twitter.com/7jbyNqMmmD — Evan (@zSmithii) March 3, 2019

A man named Evan wrote on Twitter: “I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house.” He shared the photo above.

“Frick that tornado went right over our property/house, I’ve got someone else’s fence posts everywhere, lost huge trees… heard the freight train coming, felt the pressure drop. Closer than I ever want to be again. #Tornado #Beauregard – at Capps Sausage,” wrote one man.

Frick that tornado went right over our property/house, I’ve got someone else’s fence posts everywhere, lost huge trees… heard the freight train coming, felt the pressure drop. Closer than I ever want to be again. #Tornado #Beauregard pic.twitter.com/F6UGld2jqv — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

Another person wrote on Twitter about a close call: “Somehow, my aunts house is still standing. She lives in beauregard, Alabama off 11. I’m not sure how it’s still standing. I really dont know how. Theres no damage to it either, but everything around her is gone. Powers out, but that’s all that.”

Another man wrote, “I normally don’t advertise this but if y’all are of faith, please pray with me for the people of Beauregard, AL. Less than 20 minutes away from me and there are already 14 confirmed deaths as a result of being hit by the tornados today. Puts life into perspective a little.”

Others simply wrote: “Prayers for Beauregard! 💙💛”