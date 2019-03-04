Lee County Tornado in Beauregard, Alabama Kills 14 People

Lee County, Alabama, was hit by a massive tornado, which twisted a path of destruction through communities like Beauregard and killed 14 people, authorities say. Photos and videos showed the incredible devastation.
The death toll was confirmed by the Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, and more people are still missing. “Many, many” are among the injured, according to Fox News. An 8-year-old girl was among the dead. Some of the deaths were in surrounding communities.
“I can say that at this time we have 14 confirmed fatalities. And again, the search continues. We still have some people that are reported missing,” said Jones, according to The Weather Channel. He called the damage “catastrophic.” The tornado hit on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
“The sheriff in Lee County, AL says the path of destruction is a half mile wide, and several miles long. Homes were completely destroyed in the path of the tornado. in addition to the fatalities, several people have been seriously injured,” Steve Brusk, a CNN reporter wrote on Twitter.
Hours before the tornado hit, the National Weather Service office wrote: “Severe storms are already becoming organized, and wind damage will be possible across portions Mississippi and Alabama. @NWSSPC has indicated a tornado watch may be needed around noon EST (11am CST) . Monitor your local office on http://weather.gov for watches and warnings.”
A map showed the trail of death.
Radar showed the strength of the storm. The National Weather Service Birmingham Office wrote, “We had someone on the ground in Lee Co briefly before the sun went down. First tornado to impact Lee County today was at least an EF-3 (possibly higher) & at least 1/2 mile wide. This is pending further/more detailed assessment tomorrow. We have confirmed ‘at least’ 8 fatalities (likely more) in Lee County. At this time, we cannot confirm anything higher, still awaiting official word from Lee Co EMA. Many injured & still missing.😢” As noted, the sheriff later confirmed 14 deaths.
People Shared Photos & Videos of the Massive Storm
In an aerial video, Weather Nation reported that trees were “snapped like twigs.”
Photos and videos posted to social media captured the breadth of the ominous storm. According to NBC News, “Two main areas hit by the tornadoes are the towns of Beauregard and Salem; suffered a lot of damage, with homes collapsed; rescuers are still pulling injured victims from buildings.”
The names of the victims were not yet clear. People posted videos that showed the scale of the destruction.
Metal from a business called Capps Sausage was found twisted around trees and poles.
“Pics from a small town called Beauregard just north of us. Lots of damage and multiple deaths including an 8 yr old girl. 😭 It ended up being hit by two tornadoes within less than an hour. Praying for everyone!!” wrote one woman on Twitter. The ages of the victims were not confirmed by authorities, however.
Damage photos also showed collapsed buildings.
More than one tornado tore through the Deep South. “The first twister was at least EF3 in strength and was a half-mile wide or more,” The Weather Channel reported.
Videos showed the width of the storm.
People Posted Personal Stories on Social Media
A man named Evan wrote on Twitter: “I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house.” He shared the photo above.
“Frick that tornado went right over our property/house, I’ve got someone else’s fence posts everywhere, lost huge trees… heard the freight train coming, felt the pressure drop. Closer than I ever want to be again. #Tornado #Beauregard – at Capps Sausage,” wrote one man.
Another person wrote on Twitter about a close call: “Somehow, my aunts house is still standing. She lives in beauregard, Alabama off 11. I’m not sure how it’s still standing. I really dont know how. Theres no damage to it either, but everything around her is gone. Powers out, but that’s all that.”
Another man wrote, “I normally don’t advertise this but if y’all are of faith, please pray with me for the people of Beauregard, AL. Less than 20 minutes away from me and there are already 14 confirmed deaths as a result of being hit by the tornados today. Puts life into perspective a little.”
Others simply wrote: “Prayers for Beauregard! 💙💛”