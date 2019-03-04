Diane Alexander, Lionel Richie’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lionel Richie is one of the top names in music. But while his business life has made headlines countless times, his personal life has remained largely under wraps. What do we know about Richie’s ex-wife, Diane Alexander?

Get the details here.

1. She Reportedly Sought $300,000 a Month in Child Support

According to a September 2018 post in Divorce Magazine, Alexander sought $300,000 a month in child support from Richie after their divorce. The outlet writes that she claimed the couple “regularly spent more than this amount monthly in a written declaration.”

The report indicates that the couple cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce papers. Her court declaration reportedly listed a yearly expense of $20,000 for plastic surgery, $15,000 for clothing, and $3,000 for dermatology.

Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander were married from 1995 to 2004. She appeared in his music video for the 1986 hit, “Dancing on the Ceiling. ”

2. His First Ex-Wife Is His College Sweetheart Brenda Harvey

On Dec 21, 1996, Singer Lionel Richie (47) married clothing designer Diane Alexander (30) at Metropolitan Club in NY pic.twitter.com/42SCCjD3r5 — JB (@Royal_beans) December 21, 2014

Prior to Alexander, Richie was married to his college sweetheart, Brenda Harvey. The couple married in 1975.

Throwbacks.com writes, “The couple was the epitome of true love, and people thought they would last a lifetime.”

They informally adopted their first child, daughter Nicole, in 1983 when she was just two. She was legally adopted at age nine. The outlet quotes Nicole as once saying, “My parents were friends with Lionel… They trusted that they would be better able to provide for me.”

The couple divorced in 1993. Multiple reports indicate she is now engaged to boyfriend Dave Kenney.

3. She Has Worked as a Waitress, Dancer, and Clothing Designer

According to Divorce Magazine, Alexander has worked as a waitress, dancer, and clothing designer.

They quote her as saying, “[Lionel] and I had an extraordinary, extravagant lifestyle…”

Earn the Necklace reports Alexander as being 51 years old; born on June 16, 1967.

4. Richie Had a Relationship with Alexander While Still Married to Harvey

In 1986, Harvey began his relationship with Diane Alexander while still married to Harvey. They were separated, but not officially divorced at the time.

It is believed that Richie and Alexander met one another at the 1984 Olympics after Richie performed “All Night Long” at the closing ceremonies.

Another story reported by multiple outlets but not corroborated by either Richie or Alexander is that in 1988, Harvey discovered Richie and Alexander together in a hotel in Beverly Hills apartment after she pretended she was from room service. She was reportedly arrested not long after for spousal abuse, trespassing, and vandalism after attacking her husband.

A People article from 1988 reads, “According to police, Brenda found her husband with Alexander and promptly drop-kicked him sharply in what everyone is delicately referring to as the ‘stomach area.'” They go on to say that Lionel telephoned authorities to say that he had been assaulted by his wife. The charges ended up being dropped.

5. She Is the Mother of Sofia Richie & Miles Brockman Richie

Diane Alexander is the mother of Sofia Richie and Miles Brockman Richie. In January of this year, Miles was accused of threatening to detonate a bomb at a London airport. He was allegedly detained by police.

TMZ writes, “Lionel Richie’s only son… had a run-in with cops at a U.K. airport after allegedly claiming he had a bomb and then slugging a security guard…”

The outlet reported that he was detained and cautioned by police before being released. Eyewitnesses at the scene shared that Miles was trying to board a flight, but for an unknown reason, was not allowed. That’s when he became angry and reportedly “claimed he had a bomb in his bag.”