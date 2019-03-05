London Terror Alert: Explosives Found at Major Transport Hubs

UK police are investigating after packages containing ‘viable IEDs’ were mailed to London Heathrow Airport, London City Airport, and the city’s busy Waterloo train station.

The explosive devices were discovered in the post room at Waterloo station, City Aviation House at City airport and the Compass Centre in Hounslow, on the grounds of Heathrow airport.

It is believed that the packages originated from the Republic of Ireland and were marked with the phrase,’love from Ireland’.

One of the packages caught fire when it was opened while the remaining packages were safely destroyed by police.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Breaking: at least two of the #London explosive devices were posted with Irish stamps. Gardaí confirm they are assisting the @metpoliceuk with enquiries pic.twitter.com/YdtnbcI667 — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) March 5, 2019

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said an investigation had been launched.

“The police are treating the incidents as linked, but are keeping an open mind regarding the motives,” he said.

Transport services are running as normal at the station and airports affected tonight.

Irish police officers are assisting their British counterparts to track down the culprits in the wake of the incident.

The first package went off at the offices of Heathrow Airport bosses in a building called The Compass Centre, to the north of the runway, shortly before 10am GMT today.

Shortly after 11.30am GMT a similar device was found in the post room at Waterloo Station. This package was not opened and police experts have made it safe.

The third package was received around midday at City Aviation House in the Royal Docks. Again staff were evacuated and the package was not opened before bomb squad experts took over.

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan: “We will have a number of specially trained officers on duty to keep commuters safe and reassured.

“Officers will be highly visible on station concourses, on board trains as well as the London Underground network. If you have any concerns, please speak with us or indeed a member or rail staff.

“Passengers are of course the eyes and ears of the network and we want to hear from you if you see something that doesn’t look right. You can report something by discreetly sending us a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40.”