WATCH: Bloody Brawl Break Out on Ryanair Flight

Ryanair regularly offers inexpensive flights from the UK and Ireland to the Canary Islands, a popular holiday destination for the region. Ryanair operates Boeing 737 800 aircraft.

However, travelers aboard Saturday’s flight from Glasglow to Tenerife got more than they bargained for when a bloody pre-St. Patrick’s day brawl broke out between two passengers.

Inflight Fight

Ben Wardrop caught the brawl on video and shared it on Twitter.

Twitter user @ktleighrankin commented “classic ryanair flight” after watching the video.

The flight departed Scotland early Saturday morning before the fight broke out. A female flight attendant reportedly attempted to break the men up while being scared in the process. Additional cabin crew jumped in between two passengers to try to break up the fight. Eventually, the crew was able to detain the men, leading one passenger away with a bloody face.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The crew of this flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Tenerife requested police assistance upon arrival after two passengers became disruptive in-flight.

“The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals.

“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”

Cleaning Crew MIA

Was still blood in the cabin when we got on for the flight home pic.twitter.com/mUpeKoY20Y — Stephen Griffiths (@sgriff1990) March 16, 2019

“Ben Wardrop, who filmed the altercation, said: ‘It all started over a woman not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet, and a very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman’s boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation.

‘Once the plane landed and more alcohol was consumed the man and the woman’s boyfriend started arguing, both being very drunk they started to fight, and the man in the video with lots of blood was trying to get the man to calm down and he got hit on the nose,'” reports Sky News.

After the flight landed, the plane was reportedly put back into service without the blood from the previous flight being cleaned. Twitter user @sgriff1990 took a photo of the still-bloodied overhead bins, writing “was still blood in the cabin when we got on for the flight home.”

A fight broke out on a Ryanair flight in 2016, too.

“In January 2019, a survey conducted by Which? found that the airline was the UK’s least-liked short-haul airline, for the sixth year running,” reports BBC. A Ryanair spokesperson said the airline’s success was not reflected in the survey. The Irish airline was founded in 1984.

BBC business reporter Josh Martin added, “The airline, which predicts it will carry 141m passengers this year, also left passengers unimpressed with its boarding processes, seat comfort, food and drink offering, and cabin environment.”

A future survey will need to be conducted to speak to the recent elevations of inflight entertainment.

