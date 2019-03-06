When Is Holy Thursday & Good Friday 2019?

Holy Thursday, also known as Maundy Thursday, is the Christian feast or holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter. It is meant to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles. Find out which day it falls on in 2019, as well as what can be done to celebrate it.

In 2019, Holy Thursday falls on April 18. It is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday, and is followed by Good Friday. Holy Thursday is not a public holiday, however, and businesses will still have normal opening hours. Public transport will also run on its usual schedule. According to Time & Date, many Catholic churches will hold services in the evening and offer Communion to those in attendance. Hymns such as the Pange Lingua, Gloria, or Ubi Caritas, are often sung during some of the services.

Holy Thursday Is Observed on April 18, 2019 & Is Not a Federal Holiday

Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday, is an Anglo-French word derived from the Latin term “mandatum”, which means “commandment.” According to the Huffington Post, it refers to when Jesus spoke to his disciples during the Last Supper: “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another; even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.”

Good Friday, also known as Black Friday and Great Friday, falls on April 19. It is a Christian holiday that commemorates the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his subsequent resurrection. According to Office Holidays, Good Friday is considered a day of mourning. During particular Good Friday services, Christians meditate on Jesus’s suffering on the cross, and what it means for their faith.

Good Friday Is Observed on April 19, 2019 & Is a State Holiday

While it is not technically a federal holiday, several states in the United States observe a state holiday on Good Friday. These states include Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota and Tennessee. Some of the municipal services, businesses, and banks, will be closed in these states. It has become a more widely observed holiday over the years, with an estimated 20% of employees taking a holiday on Good Friday.

For Roman Catholics, Good Friday is also treated as a fast day. The tradition is that one only has one full meal and does not consume meat. As such, many churches hold “Fish Fry’s” where people can congregate and eat together. Fish is generally the meal of choice on Good Friday.