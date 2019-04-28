Anna Paulina: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ran into @SenKamalaHarris at the airport. Shame on her. She exploits Hispanic women and children for votes. pic.twitter.com/Y9oDk79G3w — Anna Paulina (@realannapaulina) April 28, 2019

Anna Paulina is the Director of Hispanic Engagement at Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization which calls for open markets and limited government. On April 27, Anna Paulina ran into California senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and confronted her about her position on women and children at the US-Mexico border. You can see that confrontation here.

Paulina walked up to Harris, introduced herself, and asked Harris to answer a question. But Harris, smiling broadly, said that she had already promised to take a photo with some other women she’d met in the airport. At that point Laphonza Butler, a member of Harris’ campaign staff, came up behind Paulina. “You’re getting behind me and you’re asking me to back off,” said Paulina, angrily. “Don’t touch me,” she added, as Butler put a hand on her shoulder. “I’m not asking you to back off,” replied Butler.

Paulina said, “I don’t care. You’re in my way. Don’t talk to me.” She pointed at Harris and said, “She’s damaging what’s happening to Hispanic women and children at the border because she’s promoting family reunification.” As Harris prepared to walk away, Paulina went up to her and said, “You are directly impacting the Hispanic demographic in a negative way. You are directly impacting what is happening to the children in this country and you are not doing what you are supposed to do as a representative, representing women in this country. Shame on you. You are not going to win.”

Here’s what you need to know about Anna Paulina:

1.She Is a Second Generation American & a Staunch Trump Supporter

Anna Paulina describes herself as “a Southern California native and a second-generation American with extended family still residing in Mexico.” Paulina, a self-described proud Mexican American, has faced criticism in the past for her views on immigration. She is in favor of building a wall along the US-Mexico border, and she also says that increased immmigration can be linked to an increase in sex trafficking and in child trafficking.

Paulina is a staunch supporter of President Trump, whom, she says, lowered poverty rates among Hispanic Americans. She also argues that under the Trump administration, Hispanics in the US are opening more small businesses, buying more homes, and participating more in the country’s labor force.

2. She Is an Air Force Veteran Who Modeled for Maxim & Sports Illustrated

Paulina joined the Air Force when she was 19 years old; she says she was motivated by wanting to serve her country and by wanting to find a way to pay for college. After leaving the Air Force, she attended the University of West Florida on the GI bill. At the same time, she found work as a professional model, appearing in magazines like Maxim and Sports Illustrated. At one point, Paulina was ranking second place in Maxim’s Finest West Group One, a contest raising money for Homes for Wounded Warriors.

3. Her Husband Is a Veteran Who Was Wounded in Afghanistan

Paulina met her husband while she was serving in the Air Force. He’s a combat veteran with two Bronze Stars plus a Purple Heart. Paulina says that while her husband, USAF Combat Controller, was serving in Afghanistan, he was shot and wounded. She withdrew from college so that she could help care for him; after his recovery, she went back to school.

Paulina is also the author of a book titled “Marrying the Beret,” which is billed as “a story of love and war based on real life experiences from the men and women who fight and sacrifice to defend our country.”

4. She Advocates for Stricter Immigration Laws & Says Hispanic Women Are Being Trafficked & Exploited at the Border

Paulina often posts to social media about how the rise in human trafficking can be linked to a rise in illegal immigration. Paulina is a member of a veterans’ organization called Veterans for Child Rescue which, she has said, “lifted my blindfold” about the situation at the border. She says that there is a “crisis” at the border and that “modern-day slavery” is being perpetuated at the border. But, she says, the issue is being turned into “propaganda” by Democrats who seek to turn Hispanics into “single issue voters.”

Paulina argues that Mexican cartels are using children as pawns to help get adults through the border; she says that the cartels also sell children as slaves, separating them from their parents and making them into sex slaves.

5. She Was Kicked Off of Fox News After She Compared Hillary Clinton to ‘Herpes’ Last Year

Anna Paulina is no stranger to controversy. In 2018, she was appearing as a guest on Fox News during a segment on Thanksgiving morning. Fox News host Rick Leventhal was talking about Hillary Clinton and her email controversy.Leventhal said, “I am amazed that with everything going on in the world, we still have Hillary Clinton in the headlines.” At that point Paulina responded, “She won’t go away. She’s like herpes.”

That’s when the show’s producers booted Paulina off the air. “Okay, that’s news that we are breaking here,” Leventhal said. “Not appropriate, and we talk about the border then?”

At the end of the segment, Leventhal and his co-host apologized to viewers for “some of the language that was used in the segment.”

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” said co-host Arthel Neville. “Fox News does not condone her sentiment.”