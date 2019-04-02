Bellflower: Eric Holder Roasted for Being Caught in LA Suburb

Bellflower, California, has been officially put on the map today after police made an arrest in the Nipsey Hussle case. On Tuesday afternoon, just two days after Hussle’s death, the 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Not long after the arrest was made, Bellflower started trending on Twitter. Those who live in Southern California or are familiar with the area have been posting to social media non-stop, roasting Holder for hiding out in the same county where the crime occurred. Beyond that, Bellflower is a relatively unassuming town.

Bellflower Is Approximately 20 Miles Away From the Hyde Park Neighborhood of Los Angeles Where Nipsey Hussle Was Killed

Slauson and Crenshaw is the pin. I circled Bellflower. For everybody outside SoCal. This why people laughing at #EricHolder in #bellflower #RIPNippseyHussle pic.twitter.com/IEk0lWf7JC — Christian (@ten_sett) April 2, 2019

As you can see on the map above, The Marathon Clothing shop is located on Slauson Ave. and Crenshaw Blvd., indicated by the red pin. Bellflower is about 20 miles away and is circled in black (you may need to open the tweet to see the proximity in full). For reference, Bellflower is about the same distance from downtown Los Angeles; 20 miles.

While many people expected the suspect in the case to be on the run — or, at the very least, far away from the crime scene — Holder’s location was certainly surprising. He didn’t even leave the county (or, if he did, that’s where he ultimately ended up).

Social Media Users Have Been Roasting Holder for Being in Bellflower

Social media is having a field day with Holder’s location. Bellflower started trending and has more than 11,000 tweets, mostly of people either wondering why Bellflower is trending, where Bellflower is, or making jokes about Holder’s location.

“Bellflower? Not Vegas? Not Mexico? Not Canada? Bellflower? We’re talking about Bellflower? How silly is that???” wrote one Twitter user.

“I can’t believe his big move after this was to run to Bellflower. Like at least hit the IE, make it a challenge. N*gga drove 15-20 minutes away,” tweeted another.

And, of course, there have been plenty of memes to go around. You can see some of the best ones below.

When you find out that guy went to Bellflower pic.twitter.com/lhARqMwDnM — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) April 2, 2019

Me looking up what Bellflower is so i can laugh with the rest of yall mfs 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1ewr49WwVF — M E W A H P A P I (@mewahpapi) April 2, 2019

There’s nothing funny about this whole situation but man, imagine killing someone and trynna hide in Bellflower out of all places. pic.twitter.com/okuJppfPdQ — Josset (@JossetDiaz) April 2, 2019

He must be the stupidest motherfucker in the world…Bellflower???? pic.twitter.com/GsbQ52PqIC — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) April 2, 2019

Bellflower Was Founded in 1906

Bellflower was first called Firth for a short time but a petition started by citizens in 1909 tried to get the area’s name changed to Somerset. However, the name wasn’t approved because there was already a Somerset in the U.S. at that time and many felt it would cause confusion.

So, how did Bellflower get its name?

“There are several accounts as to how this conflict was resolved. One version is that the issue was decided at a town meeting, another implies that the name Bellflower was unknowingly forwarded to Washington by some “leading citizens” without the approval of the townspeople, and a third has it that several names were put into a hat and Bellflower was the name drawn. The most common explanation links the name with the orchard of Bellefleur apples grown by pioneer settler William Gregory in the north part of town (meaning literally beautiful flower in French rather than bell flower),” reads the history section on the city’s website.

Bellflower Has Been Home to Several Athletes & Has a Median Home Value of $527,600

According to Zillow, the median home value in Bellflower, Califonia, is $527,600.

“Bellflower home values have gone up 3.3% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 3.1% within the next year. The median list price per square foot in Bellflower is $373,” the site estimates.

Several professional athletes have called Bellflower home, including Nomar Garciaparra, James Harden, and Derrick Williams.

