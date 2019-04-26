Gloria Allred, Lawyer for 33 of Bill Cosby’s Accusers Talks Civil Rights

Attorney Gloria Allred is kind of a big deal. Bill Cosby, President Donald Trump, OJ Simpson, Eddie Murphy, Tiger Woods, Michael Jackson are names that the Philadelphia native and Los Angeles-based lawyer has taken to task in court.

Tabbed as a feminist lawyer, Allred was honored at the 2016 International Women’s Forum (IWF) World Leadership Conference with the 2016 IWF Women Who Make a Difference Award.

She’s cemented a legacy.



If you’re tardy to the party: Her daughter, Lisa Bloom, represented Blac Chyna in her revenge porn cases against ex-beau Rob Kardashian.

But I digress.

In a recent chat with me on Scoop B Radio, Allred shared her wish list of activists that she admires and the inspire her.

“I can answer that question pretty quickly actually cause Susan B Anthony,” Allred tells Scoop B Radio.

“And Elizabeth Cady Stanton. I would’ve loved to have met them. They are my heroes. They fought for the right to vote for women and Sojourner Truth, of course, as well they all did and at great sacrifice of themselves.”

In 1997 Allred was honored with the Outstanding Member Award from the National Association of Women Lawyers. And in 1998 she was named one of The Most 50 Powerful Women in Los Angeles Law by the Los Angeles Business Journal and selected by the National Law Journal as one of The 50 Most Influential Women Lawyers in America.

She added more background to her who’s who of leading ladies she’d love to have worked with.

Voted one of the “Best Lawyers in America” in 1986, Allred earned her B.A. with honors in English from the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her M.A. from New York University and her J.D. cum laude from Loyola University School of Law in Los Angeles. She was also awarded an honorary J.D. from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law. “You know you don’t have to be a famous person to win change,” she told me on Scoop B Radio.

Allred added about Rosa Parks: “She was not a famous person. So we can all have as I say in my book ‘A Rosa Parks moment every day.’ And we should have a Rosa Parks moment everyday where we’re not only a witness to what is wrong but we take action to right that wrong.”

Allred is a founding partner of the law firm Allred, Maroko & Goldberg. Her firm handles more women’s rights cases than any other private firm in the nation and has won hundreds of millions of dollars for victims. Ms. Allred also founded and is currently president of the Women’s Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund (WERLDEF).