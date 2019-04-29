Google Crane Victims: Tributes & Photos to Remember Them

The four people who were tragically killed when a large Google crane collapsed on a busy street include a college student who wanted to be a nurse, Sarah Wong, and two beloved Marine veterans who were ironworkers, Andrew Yoder and Travis Corbet.

Wong, Yoder, and Corbet were the first victims named in the tragedy. Loved ones filled social media with tributes. The other victim has not yet been named.

The massive crane collapsed onto the cars of motorists on a busy street in Seattle, Washington, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause. The tragedy occurred in the afternoon hours of April 27, 2019. Yoder and Corbet were working on the crane. Wong was in one of the vehicles.

Here’s what you need to know about those who lost their lives in the Google crane collapse:

Sarah Wong

The death of Sarah Wong, 19, was confirmed by Seattle Pacific University, which wrote, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our students, Sarah Wong, passed away in the crane accident in Seattle on April 27. She was in a car on Mercer Street when the crane fell. Sarah was a freshman with an intended major in nursing. Please join us in praying for Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lauren Tan, Wong’s friend, told The Seattle Times that Wong was a caring person who showed concern for the environment, even carrying around reusable straws. She was from South Pasadena, California and planned to become a neonatal nurse, Tan told the newspaper. She also danced at a cultural event celebrating the Pacific Islander community, according to what Tan told the Times.

Wong was riding with another student when the crane collapsed, but that student was not injured, The Times reported.

Andrew Yoder

“When he died, we lost one of the best people that I and many people know.” Source confirms with me Andrew Yoder of North Bend was one of the ironworkers killed in yesterday’s crane collapse. #komonews pic.twitter.com/0NvColyHhx — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 29, 2019

Andrew Yoder, 31, was remembered by a friend, Chris McClain with Ironworkers Local 86, to KOMO News as “one of the best people that I and many people know.” He was from North Bend, Washington.

Yoder was a former Marine who was described as a devout Christian. According to what McClain told KOMO News, Iron Workers Federal Credit Union is accepting donations to help Yoder’s family.

Micah Swan wrote a moving tribute to Yoder on Facebook It started, “My heart is overwhelmed”:

Yesterday we lost my dear brother Andrew Yoder in an absolutely tragic accident when his tower crane came down in Seattle. A wonderful man, a true Titan, passionate about his faith in Christ, a servant of others. With Honesty and integrity, he was the real deal, a true man of God. He so deeply loved as a father and husband. Toughest man you likely meet, with the hardest work ethic, and an excellent soldier and Marine. It sucks so bad, that you don’t feel how much someone means to you until they are violently ripped out of your life. For well over half of my life he was nearer to me than blood. A faithful friend, a confiding brother, an inspiring encouragement, my shooting buddy. The feeling is crushing, and everytime I try and pull myself together, I think of his loving wife, and I am wrecked by the reality that his two little boys will grow up without their father. As much as I feel, want to not make this about me. Please be praying for his wife, 2 little boys, his twin brother, his parents and brothers, who are feeling the unimaginable pain and void. Andrew, goodbye for now, Until I see you on the other side. Love you brother

Another friend, Brandon Anderson, also wrote a heartfelt post to Yoder on Facebook.

“Absolutely tragic. Lost another brother yesterday. A true hero, a fellow Marine, a good friend, a brother in Christ, a great father and husband, and a damn hard worker,” he wrote.

“He took immense pride in his faith, his family, and his service to his country. This was a friend who would give you the shirt off his back and literally lay down his life for his fellow man. He was physically the strongest person I had ever met, with biceps so big he had to cut the sleeves on his uniform in the Marine Corps, however, he was the most humble and genuine person you would ever talk to. I remember him talking about how much he enjoyed being an iron worker, to include the risks and rigors involved. When I saw the news of the crane collapsing in Seattle, I would have never thought it would be him up working on that crane. My heart and prayers go out to Andrews family and friends, and especially his wife Andrea and his 2 little boys. Thank you for being in my life Andrew Yoder. Thank you for being in my wedding. Honored to have served next to you. Will never forget your humility, great sense of humor, your deep laugh, and your incredibly big heart. Jesus now has himself one of the hardest and strongest workers up in his kingdom. You made a huge difference brother. Rest In Peace 🙏”

Travis Corbet

“He was the best person, so selfless.” The wife of 33-year-old Travis Corbet confirms he was one of the ironworkers killed in the crane collapse in Seattle. He’s a former Marine. These photos are from their wedding last summer. #komonews pic.twitter.com/q9PonYc8BD — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) April 29, 2019

Travis Corbet, 33, was identified on Monday as one of the four deceased victims. He was described to KOMO News as a Marine veteran who “was the best person, so selfless.” His Facebook page says that Corbet “worked at International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers” and lived in Oregon.

Corbet was married to wife Samantha last June. She told KOMO News, “The past 24 hours have been the worst in my entire life.” She told the television station that he served in the U.S. Marines for five years and added, “He was just incredible. There’s no one else like him and it just sucks he was taken from this world too soon.”

He was working on the crane, taking it down, when the collapse occurred, according to the television station. According to KIMA-TV, Samantha Corbet described her husband as “the l ove of my life. He was the best person I’ve ever met; there’s no one else like him.”