Katie Bouman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katie Bouman, 29, is the researcher who led the creation of an algorithm that allowed scientists to capture images of a black hole for the very first time. The National Science Foundation revealed the never-before-seen picture on April 10, 2019.

Bouman was a graduate student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology when she came up with the formula. The team, which strived for several years to take a photograph of a black hole, is called the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. MIT: Katie Bouman Led the Creation of the Algorithm That Allowed Scientists to Capture An Image of the Black Hole

3 years ago MIT grad student Katie Bouman led the creation of a new algorithm to produce the first-ever image of a black hole. Today, that image was released.

Katie Bouman’s alma mater made sure to give her plenty of credit for the discovery of the new algorithm that allowed scientists to take a picture of a black hole for the first time in history. The Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Lab at MIT shared the above photo on social media, showing the black hole and Bouman side by side.

Left: MIT computer scientist Katie Bouman w/stacks of hard drives of black hole image data. Right: MIT computer scientist Margaret Hamilton w/the code she wrote that helped put a man on the moon.

MIT also shared a picture of Bouman standing next to “stacks of hard drives of black hole image data.” They compared Bouman’s creation to the research that enabled astronauts to land on the moon by placing an image of Margaret Hamilton alongside Bouman. Hamilton, who was also an MIT scientist, was credited with writing the crucial software code that allowed NASA to make a mission to the moon possible.

2. Katie Bouman Posted a Photo of Her Immediate Reaction After Seeing the Image of the Black Hole For the First Time

Katie Bouman appears to keep her social media profiles very private. But the picture of her reacting to seeing the black hole picture for the first time was made public on her Facebook page.

Bouman posted a picture of herself with her hands up to her mouth with the black hole image on her computer screen in the background. She wrote in the caption, “Watching in disbelief as the first image I ever made of a black hole was in the process of being reconstructed.”

3. Katie Bouman Came Up With the Algorithm in 2016 While She Was Studying Electrical Engineering at MIT

This was a moment nearly three years in the making. Katie Bouman led the development of the algorithm in 2016 while she was a graduate student at MIT, studying electrical engineering and computer science. She collaborated with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and the MIT Haystack Observatory to finalize the formula.

Bouman titled the algorithm “Continuous High-resolution Image Reconstruction using Patch priors.” She explained to MIT News at the time that trying to take a picture of a black hole is comparable to “taking an image of a grapefruit on the moon, but with a radio telescope. To image something this small means that we would need a telescope with a 10,000-kilometer diameter, which is not practical, because the diameter of the Earth is not even 13,000 kilometers.”

To get around this challenge, Bouman’s algorithm does not rely on a single telescope. Instead, it pieces together data from radio telescopes around the globe. The Event Horizon Telescope was the team that collaborated to put all of the data together.

4. Katie Bouman Has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering & is Currently a Professor at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena

Very proud of Katie, and delighted to have her join as Caltech's newest faculty.

Katie Bouman’s college education began at the University of Michigan. She earned an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering in 2011.

Bouman headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts after that. She earned a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 2013 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Bouman stayed at MIT for her Ph.D., which she obtained in 2017.

As referenced above, Bouman began collaborating with the Event Horizon Telescope while she was still a student. She stayed on as a postdoctoral fellow after earning her doctorate degree.

Bouman is now teaching. She accepted a Visiting Associate position in the Computing and Mathematical Sciences department at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. Her research focus is described on the Caltech website as “designing systems that tightly integrate algorithm and sensor design, making it possible to observe phenomena previously difficult or impossible to measure with traditional approaches.”

5. Katie Bouman is a Newlywed

Katie Bouman recently had reason to celebrate in her personal life as well. She is a newlywed.

According to her profile on TheKnot.com, Bouman married Joe Leong on September 2, 2018, in Michigan. Her cover photo on Facebook displays her wedding dress.

Bouman was born on May 9, 1989, according to a search of online records.