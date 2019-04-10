Texas Rep. Tony Tinderholt: 5 Fast Fact You Need to Know

Texas Representative Tony Tinderholt has proposed House Bill 896, which would make abortion punishable by death. The state of Texas already has legislation in place that punished doctors who fail to try and save babies born after attempted abortions, but this new bill takes the Republican stance against Roe v Wade to a new level.

If HB 896 passes, it would criminalize abortion without exception. Women who undergo the procedure would be charged with homicide, which in Texas, is a crime punishable by the death penalty. While the likelihood of the bill getting passed remains unlikely with Democrats holding the House, this measure earned a hearing, which is good news for Republican states such as Alabama, which are actively trying to make abortion illegal.

Tinderholt, who believes the sanctity of marriage only belongs between a man and woman, has been married four times, twice to first wife. He is currently married to former Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader, Bethany Tyler, with whom he has one daughter.

So, who is Rep. Tinderholt? Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Been in Congress Since 2014

Tinderholt was elected into the House in 2014. He’s a Republican representative of District 94. Prior to entering politics, he works as a professor of Spanish at Columbia College in Fort Worth and Vice President of Education at Ancora Education. He also previously served in the United States Air Force.

When Tinderholt first introduced the bill in 2017, he was placed under state protection because he was receiving death threats. He continues to push the bill forward and announced that he’s fighting for “equal protection” for life both inside and “outside the womb.”

On the state of current abortion laws Tinderholt said, “Right now, it’s real easy. Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘Oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”

2. Tinderholt’s Fourth Wife is a Former Dallas Cowboys’ Cheerleader

The conservative representative from Arlington, Texas has been married five times, twice to his first wife, Kimberly Anne Johnson. Originally from Minnesota, the 48-year-old is currently married to wife Bethany Tyler, who used to be a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys.

Eve though he’s been divorced four times, Tinderholt is vocally against the legality of gay marriage. However, when he made a handwritten complaint to fight the State Attorney General’s office which allowed to women to get married after 30 years together, he sent the letter to the wrong judge.

3. Tinderholt has Four Children and One Grandchild

So happy to see a #prolife person in Hollywood! Thanks @Joy_Villa!!! — Bethany Tinderholt (@bethtinderholt) February 11, 2019

While he’s had four different wives, Tinderholt also has children. His youngest, a daughter, Tyler, with current wife, Bethany, who supports his views on being anti-abortion.

4. He Believes Abortion is ‘Infanticide’

Tinderholt said, “As a God-fearing conservative, there is no duty more important than protecting innocent life. I was proud to support the pro-life measures our Legislature took this Session. District 94 needs a pro-life Representative ready to lead on this issue, unapologetic and ready to fight the forces we saw make a mockery of democracy last summer. I want to take the respect for human life that you and I share to Austin, and ensure that tax payer funded and late-term abortions remain in the past in Texas.”

5. Tinderholt does not have social media

While he doesn’t have a personal account on Twitter, users are rallying against his moved to push this bill into a law on the social media state anyway.

