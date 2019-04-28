Virginia Cyclops Cave Rescue Underway

Rescue efforts are underway for five men were trapped in Cyclops Cave in southwest Virginia. The rescue could take up to 12 hours. “Russell County Emergency Management told local media that the trapped men are weak, hypothermic and unable to climb out of the cave,” reports Fox News.

The men range in age from 34-39. One man, 22, was able to escape and call for help. A verticle ledge between the outside of the cave and the area where the men are trapped will take a second rescue team to come in from Radford, Virginia and repel down and save the men individually.

A Camping Trip Gone Wrong

The men intended to camp in the cave. When it began to rain around 11 p.m. on Saturday night the men changed their minds, but it was too slippery to leave.

They grew too weak to climb out of the cave.

Virginia is one of the top caving states in the US. Cyclops Cave, where the men are trapped, is located in southwest Virginia. There are thousands of caverns and caves visited recreationally in the region.

Caving can be Dangerous

“Experienced cavers travel to southwest Virginia for the vertical systems; the repelling, climbing, and vertical shafts dropping hundreds of feet. This makes caving a very dangerous endeavor,” reports The Roanoker:

Exploring caves can be extremely dangerous, so going with an experienced trip leader is highly recommended. A helmet and three sources of light are standard equipment for any trip. Going in a group and having a solid sing-out plan are essential. Let someone know exactly where you are going and what time you will be back. If you are not back by that time, your friend will be calling one of the above caving clubs to find you and pull you out.

This story will be updated.