When Will Vineyard Vines Be in Target?

Vineyard Vines new line for will be in Target stores and Target.com starting May 18.

“In addition to the clothing, accessories, and swimwear Vineyard Vines is typically known for, the collection will also feature items for pets, as well as home and outdoor goods, many of which have never been produced by the brand before,” reported Town & Country in February when the brands announced the partnership.

The Vineyard Vines x Target collaboration will have more than 300 products. Items will range from $2 to $120 with an average price tag below $35. A 2015 Target collaboration with similarly preppy Lilly Pulitzer caused a shopping frenzy online and in stores.

What to Expect in the Vineyard VInes x Target Line

“We worked closely with the vineyard vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it’s for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target.

Clothing sizes will range from XS-3X for women, S-XXL for men, XS-XL for kids and 0-3M-5T for toddlers and babies. Additional items will include outdoor goods, pet items, and accessories.

Target released the line’s Look Book on April 26.

Two Brothers Started and Still own Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines was founded in 1998. The brand is inspired by Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, where company founders and brothers Shep and Ian Murray spent their summers boating and fishing. They say a wooden carving made by their dad inspired the company logo. In 2002, the insurance company Aflac placed a custom design order with the Vineyard Vines brothers, who at the time had quit their day jobs to manufacture neckties.

“The Murrays faxed a mock-up and received a $400,000 order for 10,000 ties. When the $95,000 deposit check arrived, they ran out and bought a boat and then hustled to fill the order, bribing pals with pizza and beer to box the merchandise. The ties were, and still are, made by a domestic manufacturer in Queens, New York—making it easier to fill orders and control quality,” according to Forbes.

Now, said co-founder Ian Murray, “Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before.”

Facebook user M’elle Doc commented, “Wow, they started out in an office building across from mine (both converted houses) and now they’re being sold at Target as one of their limited edition lines. We have some of the first items they ever sold. Crazy, congratulations.”

Other social media users were less enthusiastic about the partnership. Leland Olive commented, “This will definitely cheapen the brand. Looks like I will start wearing Southern Tide!”

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM), an apparel company that designs, sources, markets,and distributes products of company-owned and licensed brands, and private labels under Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide brand “has earned a consensus recommendation of ‘Buy’ from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company,” Marketbeat.com reports. Most of Vineyard Vines clothing is sourced overseas.

The company underwent a major expansion over the last decade, building a new headquarters in 2015. “Overlooking a harbor in the coastal city and financial hub of Stamford, Conn., sits a four-story, 91,000-square-foot monument to prep,” according to Bloomberg.

The vibe may be laid-back, but Shep and Ian are control freaks in flip-flops, tenaciously managing every aspect of the brand. “Our products are like jerseys that say you’re a member of the Vineyard Vines community,” Ian says. “We don’t believe we’re in the clothing business. We’re in the brand business,” reports Forbes.

Vineyard Vines manufactures licensed NFL and MLB product and now has more than 59 locations across the US in addition to outlet and online sales. In 2018, Jim Nantz announced a partnership with Vineyard Vines to create a golf apparel line in the works since 2017 and set to launch in 2019.

READ NEXT: ‘Cheese Challenge’: why are People Throwing Cheese at Babies?