Peaceful Protests Planned for Upcoming KKK Rally in Dayton, Ohio

The city of Dayton, Ohio is bracing for an out-of-state KKK-affiliated group to rally at the city’s Courthouse Square on Saturday, May 25, from 1-3 p.m. With up to 1,000 protesters expected to descend upon the city, the Jewish Community Relations Council’s Rabbi Ari Ballaban described the event as a potential “powder keg.” Fearing possible violent interactions, Ballaban, community officials, and law enforcement are asking the public to stay away from the rally and attend any of the United Against Hate peaceful protest events being held throughout the city instead.

“Not only will the KKK be present, but there will likely be thousands of angry counter-protestors there, many bused in from around the region,” Rabbi Ballaban explained. While Dayton city officials have asked community members not to protest at the rally due to safety concerns, they provided free de-escalation training programs to anyone insisting on attending.

Police Chief Richard Biehl revealed that his department has communicated with Charlottesville and other cities and will take all necessary safety precautions. “And I think the one thing that came clear as a message; you can’t be too over-prepared for something like this. So, really the message was, ‘be well-prepared, think this through and have a plan’,” he told WYSO.

The Group Scheduling the Rally Calls Themselves the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana

The Group Originally Applied for an Event Permit Using Fictitous Names

The event was scheduled by the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, a group with approximately 25 members that describes itself as a Christian organization that supports racial segregation. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Knights are affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan, one of the oldest hate groups in the United States. The Knights are based in Madison, Indiana, a small city on the Ohio River with a population of 11,777.



Dayton initially denied the Knights a permit earlier this year when the city discovered the group had provided false names on their application. A second application was approved and issued in February to member Robert Morgan.

The city says that it was forced to issue the permit in order to uphold the group’s First Amendment rights. “We are legally obligated to provide access to public spaces where individuals can exercise their freedom of speech and right to assemble,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said.

In March, the city of Dayton filed a lawsuit attempting to block the even, saying that rally participants were planning on being armed “in a paramilitary manner” not protected by the Constitution. WYSO reported that the city and the Knights had reached an agreement that would allow the Knights to wear masks and carry firearms that were not long guns. Participants have stated they will be armed but will wear sunglasses and bandanas instead of masks or hoods.

The New Black Panther Party for Self Defense is anticipated to attend in response to the Knights’ rally. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes NBPP as an extremist organization that encourages violence against “whites, Jews and law enforcement officers.” Members of the Antifa movement, described as a conglomerate of militant antifascist groups, are also expected to be present.

Dayton is Responding With Peaceful Events

Peaceful events celebrating unity and diversity have been scheduled througout Dayton. The Dayton Unit NAACP will be hosting a free party at McIntosh Park, about one mile from Courthouse Square. “On Saturday, we want everybody’s attention focused on something positive, a community celebration, an afternoon of love, peace, unity and diversity,” NAACP Dayton Unit President Derrick Foward said.

WYSO reported that the Better Dayton Coalition has planned a peaceful counter-protest across the street from the rally. Attendees have been asked to wear red as a sign of solidarity.

In September 2018, the Knights held a public rally at a park in their hometown of Madison, Indiana. The event attracted 20 members of the organization who were met by approximately 300 protestors and a heavy police presence.