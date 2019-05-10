Georgia’s Heartbeat Abortion Bill: Which Celebrities are Boycotting the State?

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday, May 7th signed a bill that would outlaw abortion throughout the state if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

BREAKING: Abortions after six weeks will now be illegal in Georgia as Gov. Kemp signs the "heartbeat bill" https://t.co/AlTe8U6HnA pic.twitter.com/cw3p5tE67e — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 7, 2019

Starting January 1st, 2020 House Bill 481, deemed Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, will ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The current law allows women to undergo abortion procedures within 20 weeks of their pregnancy.

HB 481 has stirred up loads of controversy, especially within Georgia’s film industry. Georgia has become a hot spot for film production over the past decade, even topping the list of states and countries where the most top 100 films were produced in 2016. The state brought in a whopping $2.7 billion in direct spending during 2018’s fiscal year.

Although Georgia has become a popular filming location throughout the 2010s, that could change due to HB 481, as several celebrities and production companies are pulling out their business from the peach state.

Here is a running list:

David Simon & His Production Company Blown Deadline Productions

Just a day after Governor Kemp signed HB 481, David Simon, the creator of hit HBO series, The Wire announced his disdain for the bill.

I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this. https://t.co/V2xDPKiMpo — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2019

“I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies,” Simon said in a tweet. “I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this,” he added.

Simon followed up his initial tweet by replying to comments, responding to one Twitter user who felt like Simon was punishing freelancers in the industry.

You mistake my stance for tactics. I am not being tactical or strategic at all. I am simply stating what I am obliged to do to protect the rights of all of those who I ask to labor with me on any of my productions. My responsibility as an employer lies there. https://t.co/wlI2Ssj57r — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2019

“I am simply stating what I am obliged to do to protect the rights of all of those who I ask to labor with me on any of my productions,” Simon said. “My responsibility as an employer lies there.”

Christine Vachon & Killer Films

Movie producer Christine Vachon and her production company Killer Films will no longer produce or shoot films in Georgia either.

Killer Films will no longer consider Georgia as a viable shooting location until this ridiculous law is overturned. — Christine Vachon (@kvpi) May 9, 2019

Vachon took to Twitter as well, calling Georgia’s ruling “ridiculous.” “Killer films will no longer consider Georgia as a viable shooting location until this ridiculous law is overturned,” her tweet read.

Vachon and Killer Films are known for their involvement in the independent film industry and films such as Poison, Vox Lux, I Shot Andy Warhol, Boys Don’t Cry and I’m Not There.

Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass is an American film director, actor, writer, author and musician. Duplass is most well-known for his co-starring role in FX’s comedy The League.

Duplass who regularly partners with his brother, Jay Duplass, have started their own production company Duplass Brothers Productions. Both the brothers have produced television shows, films and have even written a book together. They are responsible for Safety Not Guaranteed, Togetherness, Wild Wild Country and Room 104, to name a few. They have also written the non-fiction book, Like Brothers. Mark Duplass has also directed 2011 comedy Jeff, Who Lives at Home.

Don’t give your business to Georgia. Will you pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation? — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 9, 2019

Duplass took to Twitter on the evening of May 9th to announce his disdain for the new Georgia law, putting out a sort of rhetorical all call to the rest of Hollywood.

“Don’t give your business to Georgia. Will you pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation?” Duplass tweeted.

Alyssa Milano & George Takei Speak Out

Both known actress and activist Alyssa Milano and former Star Trek star George Takei spoke out against the abortion bill on May 9th as well.

Although Takei did not call for a boycott directly, he condemned the law.

Americans should have the same rights over their bodies no matter what state they live in. The abortion laws being passed in Georgia and Alabama create a system that oppresses women in those states simply because they happen to live there. Those laws must be struck down. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2019

Takei tweeted that the laws that were passed “create a system that oppresses women in those states simply because they happen to live there.” Takei was referring to Alabama as well as Georgia, a state that was on the verge of passing a similar abortion ban.

Milano, who is currently filming the second season of Netflix’s Insatiable in Georgia told The Wrap that she will do whatever she can to get as many productions out of the state as possible.

“I will do everything in my power to get as many productions as possible — including ‘Insatiable’ — to move out of this state which continues to put forth oppressive, hurtful policy that contradicts everything the entertainment industry stands for,” Milano said.

Both Milano and Takei spoke out about the bill when it was moving through the legislation earlier this year.

This is a developing story.