Jackson Weller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jackson Weller is the 23 year old University of New Mexico baseball player who was found dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after a shoot-out in a nightclub. Police found Weller’s body outside the Imbibe Nightclub in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill at 2:15 AM on Saturday. Authorities say that so far, they don’t have any leads in the case. A spokesperson for the University of New Mexico described Weller as a “very special young man” and said the university community is mourning what she called his “senseless death.”

Here’s what you need to know about Jackson Weller:

1. He Grew Up in Keller, Texas & Played Baseball in High School

Happy to say @UNMLoboBaseball is where I’ll be continuing my career! Go Lobos! pic.twitter.com/IyYmE9MdKw — Jackson Weller (@Big_Jack23) July 2, 2018

Jackson Weller was originally from Keller, Texas. He transferred to the University of New Mexico from Gateway Community College in Phoenix. Weller was excited about the move; he took to Twitter to post a photo of himself wearing a Lobos uniform and grinning broadly. The caption reads, “Happy to say @UNMLoboBaseball is where I’ll be continuing my career! Go Lobos!”

Weller attended Nolan Catholic School in Fort Worth, Texas. He played Varsity baseball for the school, graduating in 2014.

2. He Was Off the Roster Because of an Injury, but Was Hoping to Play Again in the Fall

Weller,23, came to the University of New Mexico as a transfer student; he started out at Gateway Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. Weller was very excited to be continuing his career on the University of New Mexico Lobos. But he never had the opportunity to play for the team. According to the school’s athletics spokesman, Daniel Gallegos, an injury had prevented Weller from playing. Gallegos said that Weller was looking forward to playing for the team in the fall.

3. His Social Media Was Full of Inspirational Quotes & Positive Messages

Your mind is like a parachute, it only works when it is open. — Jackson Weller (@Big_Jack23) March 1, 2017

Weller’s Twitter page is full of positive messages and upbeat, inspirational quotes. He retweeted messages urging athletes to live their best lives and to constantly push themselves to do better. “Wake up each morning fired up to get one step closer to your goals. Even when things suck. Especially when they suck,” says one of his retweets.

Weller also urged his fellow athletes not to become overly competitive “monsters” but to play the game hard, have a positive attitude, and maintain a “championship mentality.” When he wasn’t talking about baseball, Weller sent out lighthearted tweets teasing his friends, or announcing that he’d had a great weekend.

4. He Was a Right Handed Pitcher Who Played for Gateway Community College Before Transferring to the University of New Mexico

Weller was a right-handed pitcher who played for the varsity team in high school; he attended Nolan Catholic School in Fort Worth, Texas. He went on to play for Gateway Community College before transferring to the University of New Mexico.

5. His Team Postponed Their Upcoming Games Following His Death

The team said they were postponing their upcoming games until further notice.