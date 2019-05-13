Kyle Chrisley, Todd Chrisley’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kyle Chrisley is the 27-year-old former reality TV star and son of real estate mogul Todd Chrisley from USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best. He was recently arrested in Oklahoma for possession of Methamphetamine as well as an open warrant that he had in Georgia for sending death threats to his estranged wife Alexus Whilby.

Kyle Chrisley has bipolar disorder and a history of struggling with drug addiction. He’s been arrested multiple times and has been to rehab at least once. He appeared on season 1 of the show Chrisley Knows Best before leaving the show and his family due to drug-related issues. In a 2014 interview, Kyle’s Dad, Todd, told Ryan Seacrest that Kyle is bi-polar. “When you have a child that deals with that, today I’m your best friend, tomorrow, you don’t know who I am.. As a family, it’s our job is to continue to love him and pull him through.” He said Kyle was not taking meds so he was not allowed on the show. He said he’d be welcome back on if “he got his stuff together.”

My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life, Yes, the Daily mail prayed on this to sell a story.. — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) October 23, 2014

He remains estranged from his family, telling Radar Online in a 2018 interview, “I do not talk to my family but I wish them nothing but the best,” adding, “I have moved on with my life. I am just going to be the best father and husband that I can be.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Been Arrested for Threatening to Kill His Dad and Wife

Kyle was arrested in 2013 for threatening his wife and father at their home while under the influence of drugs. According to a police report obtained by Radar, the arresting officer on the scene explained, “As I was speaking to Kyle, he was very sweaty and complained of being thirsty,” the responding officer wrote in a report obtained by Radar. “I asked him what he had taken and he said that he had smoked ‘crack’ the night before,” the report reads. “He later stated he spent $100 on 8 grams of crack…”

Todd Chrisley arrived because he had “ordered Kyle to wear an ankle monitor and had provided restrictions on his travel and activities.” but Kyle had “just torn [it] off.”

According to the report, when his dad arrived, Kyle said, “I’ll kill you motherf*cker …” He was transported to a hospital in Atlanta where he was detained for “severe bipolar 1 disorder complicated by marijuana use.”

In January this year, according to documents obtained by TMZ, Kyle sent messages to his wife Alexus Whilby saying, “[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s—t and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be [sic]. Bye Alexus.”

Alexus allegedly replied, “that’s [sic] a threat to my life” to which Kyle allegedly responded, “yes Lexi it was. Goodbye.” Alexus reported these messages to the police and a warrant was issued for Kyle’s arrest.

Chloe Chrisley is the daughter of Kyle and his ex Angela Johnson. Kyle lost custody of his daughter in 2013 after he was arrested for the aforementioned crack binge and death threats in 2013. There were also allegations of abusive behavior by Angela, “He grabbed me and choked me when I was pregnant,” she said in an interview with Life & Style in 2013. “There was a time when he got mad at me and came at me with a knife while I was holding Chloe. He was talking about stabbing me, then threw a bottle of pills and hit me and Chloe right in the face with them.”

Todd and his wife Julie fought and won custody of Chloe who now lives with the family in their Los Angeles home. After Kyle returned from rehab he accused his father of taking Chloe from him in order to boost ratings on his TV show. Angela Johnson disagreed with this accusation, “I know Todd is not using Chloe just for that TV show,” she said. “If it wasn’t for Todd, me and Kyle and Chloe would have been on the side of the interstate! Todd and Julie stepped in to help me with Chloe, because Kyle would not do it.”

Chloe Chrisley appears on the latest season of Chrisley Knows Best.

3. Kyle Chrisley Turned His Life Around Briefly in 2017

In a 2017 interview, Kyle told Radar, “We just moved in last week and we are already loving it. I never would have dreamed that I would own a 3,000 square foot house and we are just so blessed,” Kyle claimed to be clean and sober and focusing on his relationship with new wife Alexus Whilby-Chrisley. The two were expecting their first child.

Kyle also spoke about the relationship with his family, “I do not talk to my family but I wish them nothing but the best Opens a New Window. I have moved on with my life I am just going to be the best father and husband that I can be,”

4. Kyle and His Wife Alexus Make Music Together Have you heard ‘Country Baby’ by Kyle&Lexi on #SoundCloud? https://t.co/39WrQcLkdm — Lexi & Kyle Chrisley (@kylelexi1) September 27, 2014

“Lexi” and Kyle Chrisley formed a music group and released one single on Soundcloud titled “Country Baby”. The song was released in 2015 and has a total of 764 plays. They also have a YouTube channel that includes two other songs “Shame on You” and “Outta Here”

The YouTube descriptions say that the songs are off un unreleased 2014 album entitled “Juggernaut”. Each of the videos has at least 17,000 views and the channel has 432 subscribers. The couple has not uploaded a video since 2016.

5. Kyle wife, Alexus Whilby-Chrisley, tried to extort his family Folks, Alexus Whilby tried to extort our family 4 20k or tell the press we r racist, we chose 2 keep the 20k and see her in court. #slander — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) December 12, 2014

According to a Twitter post by Todd Chrisley in December 2014, he claimed that Alexus had tried to extort their family for $20,000. He claims she threatened to tell the press that they were racist unless they gave her the cash. Todd reported this information to the police but no arrests were made. The issue seems to have disappeared.