Leonard Hochstein: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein is a 52-year-old cosmetic surgeon and owner of Hochstein Med Spa in Miami Beach, Florida. He’s become one of the most famous cosmetic surgeons in America and his expertise in breast implants and augmentations has earned him the nickname “Boob God”. He treats several high-profile celebrities, models, and porn stars and is currently married to actress Lisa Hochstein from Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Miami.

Dr. Leonard Hochstein has recently appeared in the news because he’s suing two of his former patients, Nicole George and Kristen LaPointe, for posting negative Yelp reviews damaged his reputation. LaPointe posted in her review, “I went in for a breast augmentation. I was very unhappy with the results. The implant put in wasn’t even the size I requested, he put in 55cc over what I wanted. I had made this very clear that I didn’t want to go over that size. I also have horrible scarring.”

LaPointe and George allege that they were made to sign a nondisparagement agreement before surgery which forbid them from posting a negative review about Dr. Hochstein or his employees. The agreement says that the patient would have to pay $25,000 for each negative statement, an action that is illegal under the 2016 Consumer Review Fairness Act.

Dr. Hochstein has said the reviews are “fake” and will be fighting the lawsuit in court.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Been Sued Multiple Times by His Patients

Dr. Hochstein was sued in 2009 by Norwegian-born Playboy model Monica Hansen for posting photos of her on his website without her permission. Leonard Hochstein was forced to pay $550,000 in damages. Hochstein told the New York Post that, “I think [Hansen] just wanted a way to get money out of me,” He appealed the verdict claiming he had messages from Hansen that gave him permission to use the photos.

Then in 2014, two of his former staffers Graciela Chevez and Francine Rodriguez, claimed Hochstein was giving out free samples of Botox to his customers to maximize profits. A practice that’s strictly forbidden in the medical industry. Dr. Hochstein responded to this lawsuit in a similar fashion, saying the two were sub-par employees that were trying to extort him. Rodriguez produced an email from the doctor where he said, “I want you to know that I think you have been a terrific employee and am happy to write you a great recommendation letter. If there is anything else I can do, just let me know.”

2. He Was Born in Moscow

Leonard Hochstein is a Russian-American citizen who was born in Moscow and moved to the United States to attend high school in Livingston, New Jersey. He attended Louisiana State University Medical Center in 1990, graduating as valedictorian and performed his plastic surgery fellowship in Miami under renowned doctor Ralph Millard. According to his Facebook page and reviews on his website, he’s still fluent in Russian.

3. Dr. Leonard Hochstein Started Making Plastic Surgery Videos in 2009 on His YouTube Channel

Dr. Hochstein has a YouTube channel titled “BreastImplantsMiami” that currently has 187 subscribers. He’s posted 8 promotional videos under the account that include education on procedures such as breast implants and augmentation, before/after videos on successful procedures, and one video of the operating room during a facelift.

The last video was posted February 2, 2009 and the account has been inactive since.

4. Dr. Leonard Hochstein Was on Bravo TV Before The Real Housewives of Miami

Dr. Hochstein appeared on 2004’s Miami Slice, a six-part, one-hour docudrama on Bravo TV that followed the lives and careers of five Miami plastic surgeons. The show aired in 2004 and he appeared on episodes 4, 5, and 7. According to the plot summaries of his episodes on TV Guide, he “gives his apprehensive buddy a chin implant”, “tension grows between Dr. Hochstein and his girlfriend” and “Dr. Hochstein and his assistant discuss their complex relationship”.

The show ran for one season and was not renewed by Bravo.

5. He’s Gotten Plastic Surgery Himself

During a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, the plot centered around Lisa Hochstein helping Leonard recover from liposuction surgery. Leny was bedridden following the surgery and had significant bruising on his midsection. Lisa wrote on her blog at the time, “I guess now he understands what the patient has to go through. Unfortunately for Lenny, although it was just a little bit of liposuction, he is a bruiser.” She also called him a “baby” on the show for his reaction to the surgery.