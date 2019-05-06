Moshe Agadi: Israeli Civilian Killed in Rocket Attack

Moshe Agadi, one of the Israeli civilians killed in a rocket attack from Gaza, was a father of four credited with giving his family hope. Agadi was named as the first Israeli killed in the Hamas rocket attacks into Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces say Hamas fired “hundreds of rockets” from the Gaza Strip into Israel; Gaza officials then claimed that Israel had sent airstrikes into Gaza. Israel insists it’s hitting “terrorist targets.” Moshe Agadi was killed when a rocket hit a building in Ashkelon, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Haaretz reported that Israeli citizens who were killed are Moshe Agadi, 58; Ziad Alhamada, 49; Moshe Feder, 67; and Pinchas Menachem Pshuzman, 21.

4 #Israeli victims 4 stories: Zaid ElHamamde (47) father of 7. Tmrw his family starts a sad #Ramadan. Spouse of Moshe Feder (68) father of 3, lost her 1st husband in a helicopters crash. Pinhas (21) father to a baby & Moshe Agadi (58) father of 4. May their memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/bVjWYBpeWg — Galit Peleg (@GalitPeleg) May 6, 2019

Moshe Agadi, Who Ran Produce Stands, Went Out for a Cigarette & Didn’t Come Back

Hundreds attend funeral of Moshe Agadi, killed by Gazan rocket in Ashkelon: Many more turned away by Home Front Command, which limited crowd to 300 because of rocket threat https://t.co/10ttU2teeQ Haaretz pic.twitter.com/9jGL5mDPJF — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) May 6, 2019

The Times of Israel quoted friends of Moshe Agadi as saying he was a “hard worker who ran a pair of produce stands at the Ashkelon open market.”

“I worked beside him for almost 30 years at the market. I never heard a bad thing come out of his mouth,” said Baruch Sa’ada to The Times of Israel.

Agadi, according to The Jerusalem Post, “was hit with shrapnel in his chest as a rocket hit his home in Ashkelon. He died en route to the hospital.”

“Moshe went out for a cigarette between every few rocket sirens,” his brother Shmulik said to the Israeli news site. “That time he did not make it back into the shelter in time. The paramedics tried performing CPR and he was rushed to the hospital, but he did not make it.”

Shai, another brother, told Army Radio that “Moshe always showed his respect to everyone. We don’t know how to keep going, if Moshe was here he would find us hope, now we are helpless.”

Attendance at Moshe Agadi’s Funeral Was Limited by Directive Because of the Rocket Attacks

A funeral procession for an Israeli man killed by a rocket from Gaza took place Sunday, May 5. Relatives of Moshe Agadi, the man killed, mourn him in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, near the Gaza border. https://t.co/WdSg6SzxGo pic.twitter.com/lf1057gEpk — The Voice of America (@VOANews) May 5, 2019

There was an outpouring of grief for Moshe Agadi. However, according to The Times of Israel, in normal circumstances, many more people would have attended Moshe Agadi’s funeral.

The limited attendance was for people’s protection; the Times of Israel noted that the directive from IDF’s Home Front Command prohibits “any gatherings of more than 300 people in the range of Gaza rockets amid the ongoing barrages.”

There Are Also Civilian Casualties on the Palestinian Side

Siba Abu Arar, a 14-month-old girl, and her pregnant aunt, Falastin Saleh Abu Arar, were killed during the unrest in Gaza. (The child’s name is sometimes given as Saba Abu Arar). However, Israel and Hamas disagree on which side caused the deaths, with each blaming the other.

Relatives of Siba Abu Arar held the dead child aloft for graphic and emotional photos that expressed their extreme grief.

According to Vox, the death toll on May 5 stood at 12 Palestinians and four Israelis (according to News Now, at least six of the Palestinians killed were “militants.”)

According to Haaretz, the Israeli Army claimed that Hamas caused the deaths of the child and woman, refuting claims by Palestinians, who earlier had claimed they were killed by Israeli airstrikes.