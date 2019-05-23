Nataly Michel Rodríguez Romero: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nataly Michel Rodríguez Romero, who starred on a popular Mexican dating show, was found murdered in her apartment. She used the stage name “Nataly Michel.”

Nataly Michel starred on TV Azteca’s program, “Enamorándonos,” which means “Falling in Love.” The show had already been in the “eye of the hurricane” when it came to scandals, according to Dia Noticias.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nataly Michel Was Strangled, Reports Say, as Graphic Death Photos Emerged

According to Nueva Mujer, a Spanish-language publication, Nataly Michel was found deceased inside her home in Venustiano Carranza, Mexico City. She was 25-years-old.

The news site reports that police say they found Michel with a “a groove on her neck,” and, thus, they suspect that she was strangled. Other sites reported signs of “torture.”

The death has been ruled a homicide, according to Nueva Mujer, which reports that “officers found the door of Nataly’s house ajar and her body was found on the floor of one of the bedrooms.” Disturbing and very graphic photos have circulated online showing Nataly Michel’s body lying on the floor. Her neck bears a clear ligature-style marking, and her face is discolored in the horrifying picture, which Heavy is choosing not to print.

2. Nataly Michel Was Known for Her Strong Personality on the Show

Nueva Mujer reports that the television show was controversial because of the “attitudes” of its participants.

The news site says, though, that Nataly Michel was popular “because of her strong personality.”

Debate.com describes Nataly as a “young and very happy woman,” saying she enjoyed exercise and had a following on social media and as a model. According to Tiempo.com, she “wanted to conquer” a contestant named Erik on the popular show.

3. Women Went on the Dating Show to Find Love

The dating show featured “men and women of different ages” who “are looking for the love,” according to another Spanish-language news site called Debate.

The program was designed to help people who have lost love interests before and “who maintain the hope of finding true love,” the site reports.

The supect in Nataly Michel’s death is not clear, and the motive isn’t either.

4. Nataly May Have Posted an Ominous Statement on Facebook

“Beware of this guy, call…please report, is a sick,” Nataly Michel posted on Facebook, according La Silla Rota, before her death.

It’s not clear who the person was, but the site alleged that Michel would point out to women working as escorts other men “who behaved aggressively or harassed.”

Neighbors heard Nataly arguing with a man and called 911, but she was dead by the time they arrived, according to La Silla Rota.

5. It Was Alleged That Some Female Participants From the Show Worked as Escorts

According to Daily Mail, controversy ensued over the dating show when Mexican magazine TVNotas alleged that some “female participants from the reality show …were involved in a prostitution ring.”

The TVNotas article, which you can read here, reported that some escorts were making 11,000 pesos a night.

An anonymous source claimed to TVNotes that people would call some contestants to make proposals for sex work if they “fit a certain physical profile.”

The source alleged to TVNotas: “They call girls who are between 18 and 23 years old, looking for the most beautiful and well-bodied.” The women are taken to tourist hotspots like Cancun and Playa del Carmen, the site reports, but it does not mention Nataly Michel in the story nor allege she took part in such activity nor does it allege that the show had any knowledge of it.