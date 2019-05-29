Terri Runnels: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former wrestler and WWE superstar, Terri Runnels was arrested this morning for carrying a loaded gun into Tampa International Airport.

According to TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old was arrested by the Tampa International Airport Police at 7:32 AM for “carrying a concealed firearm.” The crime is a class three felony.

Her bond was set at $2,000 and according to the arrest report, she was released at around 1:00PM EST on Wednesday, May 29.

Here’s what you need to know about the former WWE superstar:

1. Runnels Was Carrying a Loaded Glock 9mm Handgun

According to officials, the 52-year-old was carrying a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. TMZ reports the gun had at least 11 bullets and were hollow-tipped.

Hollow-tipped bullets are known to cause more soft tissue damage, making it a more lethal type of ammo.

Although Runnels was released at around 1:00PM EST today, the charge could earn her a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

2. Runnels Was a Major Player Within the WWE & WWF in the 1990s

Terri Runnels made a name for herself throughout the wrestling world mainly in the 1990s and early 2000s. Runnels made her debut to the World Wrestling Federation in 1996 under the moniker Marlena.

Runnels would then reemerge under her real name in 1998. She was apart of the “Pretty Mean Sisters” group and appeared as Val Venis’ on-screen girlfriend.

As part of the show, Runnels was declared pregnant with Venis’ baby, but it was later revealed that Runnels was not pregnant at all.

After the “Pretty Mean Sisters” broke-up Runnels transitioned into more of an organizational role. She was known for hosting her own match between wrestlers Edge and Christian against The Hardy Boyz, declaring her managerial skills and $100,000 as the reward.

3. Runnels Married Fellow Wrestler ‘Goldust’ in 1993

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, Runnels met “Goldust” (Dustin Runnels) in Atlanta when they were working for World Championship Wrestling.

They were married for six years and had one daughter, Dakota. Dustin is the son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes.

The Post and Courier reports that Runnels loved Dustin but had struggled to keep their personal life out of the business, especially when Dustin’s father was so involved.

4. Runnels Won the WWE Hardcore Championship in 2002

One of Runnels’ largest achievements throughout her wrestling career was her victory in the WWE Hardcore Championship in 2002.

She was one of only four women to win the Hardcore Championship belt.

According to WWE.com, Runnels won the title for a brief moment after pinning a downed Stevie Richards in the middle of a backstage interview.

It was a brief reign for Runnels, but a reign nonetheless as Richards immediately pinned her to win the belt back.

5. In the Early-2000s Runnels Was a Host of the WWF Recap Program Excess

After her stint in the ring, Runnels decided to join the media within the world of wrestling. She replaced Trish Stratus as the host of the WWF recap program Excess.

Runnels also was a backstage interviewer on Raw and would wrestle occasionally. This is where she briefly won the WWE Hardcore Championship.