WATCH: Bear Trapped Inside Missouri Church

A young bear trapped itself inside of a Eureka, Missouri church Tuesday afternoon. According to KMOV, officials say the bear was still inside the church at about 2:00pm on May 28.

A video was posted to Facebook showing the bear attempting to escape out of the windows of Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka, Missouri.

“Amazing footage of a bear trapped in Most Sacred Heart Parish – Eureka, Missouri. He was probably upset to find out he missed the famous fish fry! In all seriousness we hope this young bear made it out safely,” the post by Eureka, Missouri Community said.

Someone can be heard on the video trying to figure out logistics on how to safely remove the bear from the premises.

Officials are currently working to get the bear out.