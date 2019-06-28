Andrew Yang’s Net Worth & Salary: Here’s What He Made in 2018

Andrew Yang is a Democratic presidential candidate quickly gaining more and more national attention. He’s a tech entrepreneur who is campaigning for a universal basic income. But what is his net worth and what does he make yearly? Read on to learn more.

1. Yang Earned About $150,000 Last Year, Mostly from Speaking Engagements

In 2016, Yang’s tax returns showed that he made $258,000 a year as CEO of Venture for America, the Center for Public Integrity noted. Venture for America is a nonprofit that helps recruit and train college graduates, finding them jobs with startups. In 2017, he made $217,000 a year. VFA’s total revenue was $3.4 million in 2017, down from $6.9 million in 2016. Yang is no longer CEO. He stepped down from that position in 2017.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Yang had earned about $150,000 in 2018, according to his financial disclosure form. Most of his earnings came from speeches. He made about $94,000 from speeches in 2018, which includes five $10,000 speeches to JP Morgan. He also made $10,000 in rental income and $29,000 in royalties from his book.

2. His Net Worth Ranges from $584,000 to $2.27 Million

In a recent financial disclosure form, Yang shared that his assets are worth from $834,000 to $2.4 million. Most of that is from a property he has in Hudson Valley, The Wall Street Journal reported.

His official disclosure from Open Secrets lists his net worth as ranging from $584,047 to $2.276 million, according to a disclosure sent in May 2019.

Assets include earnings for books he’s written, shares in the stock market, retirement accounts, and the like. He also has assets in Apple, Lending Club, iRobot, Digitl Realty, Verizon, Vodafone, bonds, and more.

3. When He Was 25 He Got a Job for $125,000 a Year, But He Quit To Join an Internet Startup Right Before the Dot Com Bubble Burst

When Yang was 25 (he’s now 44), he got a job with Davis Polk and made $125,000 a year plus a bonus of about $25,000, he told Freakonomics. He said his parents were really proud of him.

But he quit and joined an Internet startup, which was closer to his real dream. However, StarGiving’s launch overlapped with the dot-com bust, so it only lasted about five months. He said at the time he still owed $100,000 in law school loans and wasn’t working as a lawyer. “I started throwing parties on the side as a side hustle,” he said. “And then I also started teaching the GMAT on the side…”

4. He Sold a Company to Kaplan for Millions in 2009

Yang sold his company, Manhattan Prep, to Kaplan in 2009 for millions of dollars. The exact amount isn’t known, but Yang told Freakanomics: “We were acquired for low tens of millions. So I walked away with some number in the millions.”

5. He Believes His Wife’s Work as a Stay-at-Home Mom Is More Valuable Than His Work

Andrew Yang’s wife, Evelyn Yang, stays at home with their children. He talks about their relationship in his interview with Lovett or Leave It Live. During the interview, he mentions that his wife’s work with the children is incredibly valuable, even though she doesn’t earn a paycheck.

He said the GDP values his wife’s work at $0, but she works harder than he does. He told Freakanomics: “I know that she’s working harder than I am and the work she is doing is more important.”