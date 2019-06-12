PHOTOS: David Ortiz Suspects & Accused Hitmen

David Ortiz shooting suspects and alleged hitmen are being rounded up by the Dominican Republic National Police.

The former Boston Red Sox player was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, June 9. He has since been recovering in the ICU at Massachusetts General Hospital after a six-hour surgery.

Nuestra #PolicíaRD, en conjunto a la @ProcuraduriaRD, informaron en torno al caso donde resultó herido el ex pelotero, David Ortiz, y el comunicador Johel López, que apresó a seis personas, mientras que activa la localización de otras. Detalles: https://t.co/Bx7PuJZrQE pic.twitter.com/65CKnpO6NP — Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) June 12, 2019

“Our #PolicíaRD, together with the @ProcuraduriaRD, reported on the case where the former player, David Ortiz, and the communicator Johel López were wounded, who arrested six people while actively trying to locate the others,” the National Police wrote on Twitter.

#EnVivo: Rueda de prensa conjunta del PG @JeanARodriguezS y el director de @PoliciaRD, Ney Aldrin Bautista sobre caso David Ortiz. https://t.co/4ZA1uFeHYe — Procuraduría General de la República (@ProcuraduriaRD) June 12, 2019

“Nobody involved in this lamentable episode will remain in impunity, not even the material or intellectual author of the crime,” Dominican Republic’s chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez said in a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

According to Dominican Republic National Police, detainee Rolfi Ferreira admitted that he was the person who fired at former baseball player David Ortiz.

“The investigators indicated that the weapon used was a pistol mark HI-POWER, which after committing the act was taken to the detainee Oliver Moisés, who later handed it over to Porfirio Ayendi, the latter buried her in the patio of his house,” the release states.

The investigation is still ongoing. Rodríguez is deepening the investigation to find out the truth about what really happened. Here are the official photos of the remaining suspects: