Fort Worth Deputy Reported ‘Shot’ Near Sheriff’s Department

An officer was reported shot on Friday night near the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, however later reports indicated an injury but did not confirm it was from a shooting. The sergeant’s condition is not known and the suspect’s name has not been released. Here is what we know so far.

The Sheriff’s Office told DallasNews.com that a sergeant in the detention unit was injured in the parking lot and the injury was part of a crime. CBS DFW reported that they were told the deputy was injured while leaving the Tarrant County jail, and that an actual shooting could not be confirmed.

The Fort Worth Police, however, confirmed on Twitter the report that the deputy was shot.

We have received terrible news that a @tarrantcountyso deputy has been shot in downtown #FortWorth. We are with members of TCSO at this time to provide any assistance needed. Please say a prayer for the injured deputy. 🙏 — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) June 15, 2019

Reports of an officer down were made on Friday at 9:30 p.m. at 200 Taylor Street in downtown Fort Worth, DallasNews.com reported. The Sheriff’s Department is located in that area, across the street from the Tarrant County jail.

WFAA reported that an ambulance was seen leaving the Tarrant County Sheriff’s parking garage just before 10 p.m. tonight.

#Developing : The police are in a parking garage right across the street from the Tarrant County Jail, the Courthouse, and just down the street from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/GHFLbUhSm4 — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) June 15, 2019

The sergeant was taken to the hospital and their condition is not yet known. Their name has not been released.

Details about a suspect are also not yet released, Fox 4 reported. Cameras in the area are being reviewed for any footage of the incident and the suspect has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.