Justin Grunewald, Gabriele Grunewald’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gabriele Grunewald/Instagram Gabriele Grunewald and her husband Justin.

Professional distance runner, Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald passed away at the age of 32 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Gabe inspired thousands and garnered many followers due to her inspiring story and battle with cancer.

Grunewald passed away Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was a lifelong Minnesotan, born and raised in Perham, and was initially diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer, adenoid cystic carcinoma, in 2009. She experienced reoccurrences of the disease in 2016 and 2017.

Grunewald’s husband, Justin Grunewald, called his wife his hero and his best friend. “I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind,” Grunewald wrote in a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about Justin Grunewald:

1. Justin Announced His Wife’s Passing on Instagram

At 7:52 I said “I can’t wait until I get to see you again” to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife. @gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends. When @chipgaines made the final push in his #chipinchallenge I could feel your happiness building and could also see that this made you ready to head up to heaven. Chip thanks for helping her to go up so peacefully with no suffering. To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need 😪🙏🏻 #keeprunningonhope #bravelikegabe 📸 @pixelcrave 📷 @kohjiro_kinno

In a long and heartbreaking post, Justin Grunewald announced the passing of his wife on his Instagram page. Grunewald, who developed a following on Instagram, was deemed as Justin’s “hero” and “inspiration” in the post.

“To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need,” the post said inspiring others to keep on fighting the battle that is cancer and cancer treatment.

Grunewald was a fighter and truly loved the sport she spent most of her life competing in, as her last Instagram post was an apology to her fans for missing a 5k that was created in her honor to help fight cancer.

Gonna need you guys to send me some extra #Brave vibes tonight as I am so, so very bummed that I won’t be able to make it to the @bravelikegabe 5k tomorrow — because I am in the hospital with an infection and need a procedure done bright & early in the AM. Literally the worst timing ever but I’m working with an all-star crew of friends, family, sponsors, and the ACCRF to make sure it’s a great race in St. Paul. . It’s not lost on me that maybe this is one of the most poignant ways to show just how critical research is. Cancer is nothing if not incredibly inconvenient and we need more options. I wish I didn’t have to show it in this way because there’s so many people I’d love to meet and catch up with tomorrow (including my grandma who I don’t see very often ❤️). . But I’m gonna be brave and fight these fevers and hopefully the procedure will help me out big time. 🙏 Prayers very much welcome. . Have a heck of a time out there and celebrate what you’ve helped support and accomplish through the research grant! So overwhelmed by the love and I can’t wait to hear the recap. ❤️ #bravelikegabe5k #bebrave #rarecancerresearch

“Gonna need you guys to send me some extra #Brave vibes tonight as I am so, so very bummed that I won’t be able to make it to the @bravelikegabe 5k tomorrow — because I am in the hospital with an infection and need a procedure done bright & early in the AM,” her post said.

It was made on May 4.

2. On June 2, Justin Informed His Wife That She Was Dying

***Read whole post*** Yesterday was the worst day of my life. I woke up next to my wife to a group of alarmed nurses rushing us to the ICU. Her morning labs had come back and “they did not look good.” @gigrunewald seemed a little confused but otherwise fine. Upon arriving to the ICU I reviewed her labs with her team of internist and critical care doctor and immediately ran out of the hospital crying. For medical professionals her lactate was 23 and pH was 6.9, values incompatible with life. They started fluid resuscitation, placed a PICC line gave two units of blood and her numbers had worsened with a lactate of 26. She was relatively unaware and at peace. I made the hardest decision of my life with her family and brother to move her to comfort care. I actually got the opportunity to say goodbye to her alone and inform her she was dying, at that time she did not seem to be comprehending much. Shortly after I told her she was dying she took a deep breath and yelled “NOT TODAY.” We went to bed shortly after I felt for her radial pulse all night on her arm with her mother and @abigailande sleeping on her other side. At around 8am when the critical care doctor came in the room Gabe woke me up because she wanted to order breakfast. After stopping cares most of her labs had normalized on their own and she is now eating a @shakeshack burger out of the ICU. Talking to all my doctor colleagues they have never seen another patient survive similar circumstances. It can only be explained as divine intervention or miracle. Today was the best day of my life. Thank you sooo much for the prayers. Also again thanks to the best friend group in the world for literally getting here from multiple states within 12 hours and to my bro @mattg_nearthesea for making the fastest trip ever from Cayman to MN! #bravelikegabe #runningonhope #nottoday

In an Instagram post on June 2, Justin Grunewald told the world that he told his wife that she was dying. Gabe didn’t accept that statement and kept on fighting.

“Shortly after I told her she was dying she took a deep breath and yelled ‘NOT TODAY,'” Justin Grunewald said of his wife on June 2.

Medical professionals informed Justin that his wife’s pH and lactate levels were “incompatible with life.”

“Upon arriving to the ICU I reviewed her labs with her team of internist and critical care doctor and immediately ran out of the hospital crying. For medical professionals her lactate was 23 and pH was 6.9, values incompatible with life,” Grunewald said in his post. “They started fluid resuscitation, placed a PICC line gave two units of blood and her numbers had worsened with a lactate of 26. She was relatively unaware and at peace.”

Shortly after Justin told his wife that she was dying, he and her family went to bed. What he woke up to was deemed as “divine intervention” and a “miracle.”

“At around 8am when the critical care doctor came in the room Gabe woke me up because she wanted to order breakfast. After stopping cares most of her labs had normalized on their own and she is now eating a @shakeshack burger out of the ICU. Talking to all my doctor colleagues they have never seen another patient survive similar circumstances,” Justin posted to Instagram. “It can only be explained as divine intervention or miracle. Today was the best day of my life.”

3. On June 4, Gabe Told Her Husband She ‘Was Ready to Go to Heaven’

***read whole post again update*** After narrowly escaping the ICU we found ourselves being rushed back the evening of 6/4 due to septic shock. For the medically inclined (MAPs in the 50s on 3 pressors, blood glucose <5, lactate 15 again after normalizing). Prior to the transfer @gigrunewald told me she was ready to go to heaven. This time it was me asking her to wait a bit longer and she agreed. After countless liters of fluid, 3 pressors, and a change in antibiotics she stabilized only to have her respiratory status deteriorate. The next day requiring maximal respiratory support she had 1.3 liters of fluid drained off her left lung with no bleeding complications (platelets 11k INR 4). Her oxygen was weaned to nasal cannula and she was also much more comfortable! Today 6/7, she took her first dose of ATRA (All-trans retinoic acid). A drug with minimal side effects. A recent study through @danafarber showed a large benefit in ACC based on zebra fish 🦓🐠(link in profile). She will be the first ACC patient I am aware of trying this drug. A clinical trial will be opening at DF for this in around 6-7 weeks. We are accepting all prayers that ATRA is another miracle for us. We have already had our share but would love one more! She is approaching this as pictured above, just like another interval on the track or bike ride during a tempo run to support me. #bravelikegabe #nottoday #runningonhope

In an Instagram post made just days after the couple’s “miracle” trip to the ICU, Justin Grunewald said his wife told him she “was ready to go to heaven.”

“After narrowly escaping the ICU we found ourselves being rushed back the evening of 6/4 due to septic shock,” Grunewald posted. “Prior to the transfer @gigrunewald [Gabe Grunewald] told me she was ready to go to heaven. This time it was me asking her to wait a bit longer and she agreed.”

After a number of procedures, Grunewald found herself stabilizing only to have her respiratory condition deteriorate.

Grunewald, her family and her husband decided the next step is to try a new drug called ATRA (All-trans retinoic acid). According to Justin’s post, she is the first person to try the drug.

“We are accepting all prayers that ATRA is another miracle for us. We have already had our share but would love one more!,” Justin’s wrote at the end of his post. “She is approaching this as pictured above, just like another interval on the track or bike ride during a tempo run to support me.”

4. In Gabe’s Final Days Justin Shared a Letter to the Public Highlighting His Wife’s Courage

*** update read whole post *** It breaks my heart to say but overnight Gabriele’s status worsened with worsening liver function causing confusion. Wanting to do her no harm we have made the difficult decision to move her to comfort cares this afternoon. I wanted to let you all know while she is still alive so you can send her one last message here or on her wall or on her phone before she heads up to heaven. I wrote this to her a couple years ago below and wanted to share what she means to me. Dear Gabriele, First, thank you. Thank you so much for showing me what it's like to be and feel alive. It's easy to pass through life day to day and punch a time card wishing away the hours. Currently although I don't always show it, I cherish every second. Whether we are out running, binging on a new Netflix series, or just lying in bed being lazy. Nothing beats the feeling I get when I see your smiling face. I know life is scary and I know we have won the lottery of uncertainty, and it's not fair, but I still choose our life of uncertainly and at times fear, over any alternative option I could think of. I have so much fun with you and have learned more from having you as my best friend and wife than I learned in the rest of my life combined. I know you have been given the heaviest of tasks in life. The task of being brave despite feeling enormous amounts of fear. The task of smiling when your throat wells up with pain and eyes want to fill with tears, but I don't think you were chosen by random chance, and again I know that's not fair but you are so amazing at being you and that's why I feel bravelikegabe is so special. Because there isn't a word in the dictionary for what you do or who you are. Brave flails in comparison to what you are to me and to so many people out there facing the simplest and silliest of struggles in day to day life. At the end of the day people won't remember the PRs run or the teams qualified for but they will remember that hard period in their life where they were losing hope but they found inspiration in a young lady who refuses to give up. I love you ❤️ #bravelikegabe #runningonhope

In one of Justin’s final posts before announcing his wife’s death, he shared a letter he wrote to her years prior.

“Dear Gabriele, First, thank you. Thank you so much for showing me what it’s like to be and feel alive,” the letter began. “Currently although I don’t always show it, I cherish every second. Whether we are out running, binging on a new Netflix series, or just lying in bed being lazy. Nothing beats the feeling I get when I see your smiling face.”

Justin prefaced the letter by telling his followers that Gabe is on her final days.

“It breaks my heart to say but overnight Gabriele’s status worsened with worsening liver function causing confusion. Wanting to do her no harm we have made the difficult decision to move her to comfort cares this afternoon,” Justin wrote. “I wanted to let you all know while she is still alive so you can send her one last message here or on her wall or on her phone before she heads up to heaven.”

5. Justin Announced the Details of Gabe’s Funeral on Instagram

Gabriele Ivy Grunewald 6/25/1986 to 6/11/2019 Visitation 2-5pm 6/16/19 Washburn-Mcreavy Hillside Chapel 2600 19th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55418 Visitation 10am-12pm 6/17/19 Funeral 12pm-1:30 6/17/19 Basilica of St. Mary 88 17th St N, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Procession to Hillside Cemetery Washburn-Mcreavy Hillside Chapel 2600 19th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55418 After interment people will go for a short ~1mile run/jog/walk to Honor Gabriele. Dress is formal to the funeral. People can change clothes while family and close friends attend internment. Following the run we will be meeting at Insight Brewery to celebrate Gabriele’s life. Around 3-6pm Insight Brewing 2821 E Hennepin ave #bravelikegabe #runningonhope

In Justin Grunewald’s latest post to Instagram, he announced the details of his wife’s visitation, funeral and Gabe’s celebration of life.

The funeral will take place at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 17 at noon. Followed by a procession to Hillside Cemetery Washburn-Mcreavy Hillside Chapel in Minneapolis.

Grunewald also announced a celebration of life for Gabe at Insight Brewery.

 

