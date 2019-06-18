Kimberley Jordinson, Patrick Shanahan’s Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Kimberley Jordinson is an interior designer, real estate investor, and ex-wife of Patrick Shanahan, the former acting Secretary of Defense.

President Trump nominated Patrick Shanahan to the position permanently but Shanahan was forced to withdraw after a domestic violence case resurfaced from 2010 between him and Kimberley. Shanahan had been serving as Deputy Secretary of Defense since July 2017. President Trump tweeted that Patrick was not moving forward to “focus on his family”.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The domestic violence incident, detailed in this police report , describes an alcohol-fueled argument between the couple that got out of hand. Police were called to the couple’s residence at around 1:00 AM on August 28, 2010 to find Patrick with a black eye and bloody nose and Kimberley with a bloody forearm. Officers questioned Kimberley and say she had “a strong odor of alcohol” along with “bloodshot eyes” and “incoherent speech”.

In the police report, officers say Kimberley and Patrick were arguing over whether or not to put their daughter back in school for her senior year. During the argument, Kimberley threw a pile of Patrick’s clothes onto their front porch and then attempted to remove the propane tank from their backyard grill to presumably set them on fire. When that didn’t work, she tried lighting a roll of paper towels on fire in order to set the clothes ablaze.

Patrick was allegedly trying to pack up the clothes in a suitcase and leave the residence when Kimberley tried to stop him. She alleges that as they fought over the suitcase, Patrick punched her “several times” in the stomach and also demonstrated to officers that she was “struck in the face”. Patrick’s account alleges that Kimberley was the aggressor and came at him swinging her arms in a “paddling motion” striking him several times while he attempted to cover his face.

The couple’s son corroborated Patrick’s version of events and saw Kimberley attempting to light the clothes on fire though he did not see either parent hit each other. The police determined that Kimberley was the aggressor due to the marks on her forearm and Patrick’s injuries were consistent with his version of events. She was arrested and booked at the local jail.

Kimberley still alleges that Patrick punched her in the face and Patrick has said she punched him. The couple divorced following the incident.

In a statement Shanahan released regarding the incident, he says “is not dissimilar to those of the many families facing the difficult challenges that come when a loved one struggles with substance abuse and other emotional issues. I wish nothing but the best for her and regret that my children’s privacy has been violated and they are being forced to relive a tragic situation that we have worked so hard as a family to put behind us.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kimberley Jordinson Opened an Interior Design Business in Sarasota, Florida

Who Punched First? FBI Investigating Domestic Fight Between Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and then-Wife Kimberley Jordinson https://t.co/d0gGA6GBE6 pic.twitter.com/5WvxzCaGVe — BCNN1 (@bcnn1) June 18, 2019

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kimberley is the owner of KGJ Interior Design and KGJ Properties Management. Both businesses have been open since January 2011.

No website exists for either of the businesses. The mailing address for KGJ Properties Management is listed as her home address in Sarasota and she also appears to have a separate office in the same city.

2. She Purchased a Large Commercial Property in Florida

According to the Business Observer Florida, Kimberley purchased the properties located at 1515 and 1551 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34236 in June 2012 for $1.25 million. Jordinson purchased the 16,254-square-foot former Churchills Furniture building, which was a foreclosure, from Superior Bank.

The previous owners included Mark Miller, co-owner of the Sarasota-based luxury waterfront homebuilder Waterside Investment Group Inc., and Chad Bratzke, a former defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts. They planned on developing the property into a five-story commercial building and a 375-space parking garage until the housing crisis put a halt to their plans in 2008.

3. She Was Arrested on Burglary Charges in 2014

Kimberley Jordinson was arrested on December 19, 2014 for burglarizing an unoccupied structure and damaging property worth $1,000 or more. According to USA Today, the crimes were because of “separate disputes with a former business partner”.

All charges were dismissed after she completed a pre-trial diversion program.

4. She Was Involved in a Messy Divorce with Patrick Shanahan

Behind the scenes, @ActingSecDef Shanahan wrestled with how to handle a baseball bat attack in his family that rattled its foundation. He speaks on the record with @washingtonpost here:https://t.co/uW99bI4NFc — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) June 18, 2019

According to USA Today, Patrick and Kimberley were involved in a “bitter legal battle that spanned more than six years” following their divorce. They were fighting over custody of their three children and “significant financial holdings” that Patrick had amassed over the course of his career.

It’s unknown who got what or how the custody of the children was ultimately decided but judging from Kimberley’s real estate purchases she received a good portion of the family’s money.

5. She Owns a $1.5M Property on the Water in Sarasota, Florida

Kimberley Jordinson owns a 2,660 sqft 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the water in Sarasota, Florida. The Zillow Zestimate for the home is $2,903,667 but Floridaparcels.com values the home and property at $1,898,000.00.

According to the description on Zillow, the home has “all white kitchen with tray ceiling, granite counters, high gloss cabinets, mirrored backsplash, master suite with large walk-in closet, plenty of sliders pocketing into wall invites access to caged pool and full bay view from nearly every room, the upgrades include all new appliances, 18″ creamy tile throughout except bedrooms, new pool, cage and deck”