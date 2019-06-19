Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 19

A blood pressure medication used by patients nationwide may contain a harmful chemical that you definitely wouldn’t want in your body. The FDA is looking into that. A hiker recovered from a mountain may be forced to foot the bill for the rescue operation. And on a lighter note, you just have to see this video of a Florida man learning that he is becoming a grandfather!

TOP STORY: A Chemical Believed to Cause Cancer Was Discovered in a Widely-Used Blood Pressure Medication

Pharmacy warns FDA of cancer-causing chemical found in widely used heart pill https://t.co/SOaExwqcpe — CNBC (@CNBC) June 18, 2019

If you take medication to control your blood pressure, it may be a good idea to check in with your doctor again about what you are taking. A widely-used drug called Valsartan reportedly contains a chemical that is believed to cause cancer. The chemical is called “dimethylformamide,” or DMF, and the World Health Organization has classified it as a likely carcinogen.

Officials with the pharmacy Valisure, which is based in Connecticut, discovered the chemical in the blood pressure pills and reported their findings to the Food & Drug Administration. They have asked the FDA to recall Valsartan and lower the amount of DMF allowed in medication.

FDA researchers will analyze the pharmacy’s findings. A spokesman told CBS News that patients currently taking Valsartan need to continue with it until their doctor says otherwise. “The risk associated with abruptly discontinuing the use of these important medicines far outweighs the low risk that our scientists estimate to be associated with continuing the medicine until the patient’s doctor or pharmacist provides a safe replacement or a different treatment option.”

The pharmaceutical company Novartis is among those that manufacture the blood pressure medication. A spokesperson relayed to CNBC that the company does not use DMF but that it’s possible that traces of the drug “may have been present in materials of other Drug Substances suppliers.”

OFF-BEAT: A Grandfather Left Behind During a Mountain Hike May Be Forced to Pay For the Rescue Operation

Important life lesson: When you’re hiking with your 80-year-old grandfather, it may not be the best idea to leave him behind on the mountain. That’s what happened to James Clark of Dublin, Ohio. He was attempting to reach the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire with his teenage grandsons on Thursday, June 13.

The two teens went ahead of Clark, climbed to the top of the mountain, and then headed back down on a different trail. After returning to the visitor’s center, and not knowing where Clark was, they called for help around 7:45 p.m. The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that temperatures on the mountain were below freezing that night and that winds reached 60 miles per hour.

Rescuers found Clark after midnight. The Fish & Game Department said in a statement that they found Clark “in a fetal position, not moving and exhibiting what appeared to be signs and symptoms of hypothermia to the point of not being able to speak any clear or discernible words.” Clark was taken to a hospital and was expected to be ok.

But now Clark may be responsible for paying for the rescue crew that saved his life. Lt. Mark Ober of the Fish & Game department said that a New Hampshire law allows the state to recover costs when the need for rescue was caused by the person’s own negligence, according to ABC News. Clark’s grandsons could also potentially face criminal charges for leaving him behind. Fish & Game Major Dave Walsh said, “They should have been better prepared in terms of equipment and clothing and never should have left him alone. I don’t know his physical shape, but he’s 80 years old.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell is Engaged & Ben Higgins Says He is ‘Thrilled’ For His Ex

Lauren Bushnell of “Bachelor” nation is newly engaged, but this time the proposal wasn’t shot by a TV crew. Bushnell has been dating country music star Chris Lane since the fall of 2018. He popped the question at a family cookout in her parents’ backyard in Oregon. Lane also wrote a new song for the occasion, called “Big, Big Plans.” Lane received permission from Bushnell’s parents before going ahead with his plan.

Lane laughingly shared with People that one element of the proposal did not go according to plan: “As I was about to propose, I stepped in fresh dog poop with my bare feet. Not at all how I planned it out in my head!”

Bushnell shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I can’t stop smiling 😭 I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it 💍”

Bushnell and Lane began dating after she had broken up with Ben Higgins from the “Bachelor.” Higgins reacted to the news by sharing on his podcast that he was “thrilled” for his ex. “You found a man that you love without any pressure and I could not be more excited for you.”

Higgins added that his feelings from the breakup with Bushnell were still raw, even though he also is in a new relationship. “Lauren will always be one of my best friends… It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with, and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe were the one for you. It’s still very fresh.”

CHECK THIS OUT: A Florida Man Learns He is Getting a Grandchild From a Talking Teddy Bear

This video is a tearjerker for all the right reasons! Andelmo Aponte of Wesley Chapel, Florida, was celebrating Father’s Day with his family when he was surprised with the news that the family was growing by one.

Aponte opened a gift bag from his daughter, which contained a teddy bear that looks like Chewbacca from Star Wars. You can hear his daughter telling him from off-camera that there was “more to it.” He squeezed the bear to hear it speak. His daughter’s voice is heard again, this time in a recording inside the bear: “Hey dad, I just wanted to wish you a very Happy Father’s Day and to let you know that we’re having a baby!”

Aponte’s reaction was priceless! He let out a loud noise that can only be described as a squeal, hugged the teddy bear, and then began to cry tears of joy! After calming down, he managed to laugh and said, “Thank you, baby.” Congratulations!

